Finishing up his third season of competitive athletics at Lead-Deadwood High School, Jordy Stulken is a multi-sport performer for the Golddiggers as a member of the track and field, basketball and football teams.
He has been running since the sixth grade, primarily in sprints, he said, competed in the 100-, 200- and 400 dashes, long jumps and relays.
In his freshman season, Stulken ran on the 800 and 1,600 relays which qualified him for the State A meet. He ran a leg on the state qualifying 1,600 and medley relay teams as a sophomore.
This year as a junior, Stulken qualified for state in the 100, long jump and medley relay.
He won the long jump, took second place in the 100 and ran on the third place 800-meter relay at the Black Hills Conference meet last week in Spearfish.
"I like the focus on you in track and field," he said. "You know if you're good or not."
"Jordy has a lot of natural athleticism," said Lead-Deadwood track and field coach Will Malde. "He's good at evaluating different strategies and is a good visual learner.
"He has great drive and is a very good team player," Malde said.
Stulken played two years as a point guard and shooting guard on the Golddiggers' varsity basketball team, earning an honorable mention status on the all-BHC basketball team this past season.
The Golddiggers improved their win total to seven.
"He's a good creator, able to create his own shots," said LDHS coach Travis Rogers. "Jordy is very quick and plays outstanding defense. A lot of times Jordy was on the opposing team's best offensive player.
"His strength is taking the ball to the hoop," Rogers said. "As the season progressed, he developed into a three-point shooter."
Stulken averaged 16.2 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists per game this winter, and was named Lead-Deadwood Player of the Year.
"His basketball I.Q. is the best on the team," said Rogers.
"I think next year, he'll be our leader. I expect big things from Jordy," Rogers added.
He was a member of the varsity football team for three years, playing running back, wide receiver and cornerback. Stulken landed a berth on the all-BHC team last fall and was an honorable mention selection as a freshman.
Stulken played a key role in the 'Diggers' most wins in recent years and first-ever BHC Mount Rushmore Division title. Lead-Deadwood advanced to the second round of the Class 11B football playoffs.
"It was a really nice season," said Stulken. "Our experienced line was a key.
"I began playing football in the fifth grade. I love the strategic part of it. My on-field I.Q. and speed are my strengths."
Stulken is receiving interest from colleges for both football and track and field.
"My goal is to be on the podium (placing in top eight) at the State Track and Field meet," he said.
Tea Area hosts the first day of the State Class A meet May 24. Sioux Falls will host the combined AA, A and B meets May 25.