Sturgis adds rail crossing improvements

He said beginning work on the crossing has been a long process and work on the project started about five years ago.

Bush said the rail line has been owned by a few different companies over the years, and each time it changes, the city has had to start “at ground zero.”

He also said the rail company typically does maintenance on the railroads, but would be interested in continuing cooperation between the state transportation department, the rail company and the city.

Williams said in an email that railroads inspect and maintain crossing protection in accordance with federal regulations. State departments of transportation are the ones that determine if protection is required and to what degree.

According to state legislation, alarm or lighting devices are required where the railroad crosses the state trunk highway system. It also states that if the department of transportation deems lighting or street crossing arms as necessary for the safety and protection of the public, the department will order the railroad company to install the lights or arms.

Bush said there are no current plans to make improvements to other crossings, but a “number of others” are being looked into.

“Any time we can make the community a better place or provide a safety enhancement is great,” he said.

