Sturgis Scooper senior Ethan Brenneman is following in some fast company.
During the past 12 years, Sturgis Brown High School has fielded a solid group of middle distance and distance runners. Jessica Engel won the Class AA girls 1,600-meter run in 2007. Madeleine Takahashi was the girls 2009 1,600-meter champion. Jacob Simmons claimed the boys 800 and 1,600 titles in 2014 and 2015. The talented trio went on to compete at the collegiate level.
Brenneman has continued the tradition as a current member of the Scoopers' track and field team. "Ethan has won all six of the 800-meter runs he competed in this season," said Sturgis Brown coach Blake Proefrock.
Brenneman joined Trevor Christman, Jared Sailer and Trenton Monohan on the winning medley relay (3:35.33) at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays last weekend in Sioux Falls. The SBHS senior collected the gold medal in the 800 and ran a leg on the first place medley relay at the 2018 State AA meet.
Brenneman began running in the sixth grade.
"I was really bad at football," he said. "The cross country coach asked me to try the sport."
He has competed in varsity cross country for four years, recording a sixth place finish in the Black Hills Conference meet his sophomore year.
"Ethan loves cross country and is a great team leader,"said Proefrock. "He got other kids out for cross country."
"I am not great at cross country, but it keeps me in shape for track," said Brenneman.
He was a two-miler until his freshman year, he said, Then he found success at a shorter distance, placing third in the 800-meter run as a sophomore.
"The 800 is such a difficult race to run. It's a combination of speed and endurance. I think it's the toughest run in track," he said.
In his final prep season, Brenneman has taken on a leadership role.
"I feel once I hit my senior year, people especially middle school kids, look up to me," he said.
Brenneman has run in the 400, 800, 1,600, medley relay, 4-by-400 and 4-by-800-meter relay this season.
He currently has the best time of 1:55.80 in the Class AA 800-meters, and hope that ranking stands through the remainder of the season.
"I would like to repeat as state 800-meter champion and have one of the top 10 times in state history before the end of the season," he said.
Brenneman and his Scooper teammates are scheduled to compete in the Black Hills Conference meet at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish Friday.
"Cole Herrman of Spearfish pushes me hard in the 800. He is right on my hip," Brenneman said. "I am excited about how the team can do at the BHC meet. Track is a team sport, but also an individual sport."
Brandon Valley will host the first day of the Class AA meet May 24. Sioux Falls hosts the combined AA, A and B meets May 25.
Brenneman will follow other Scooper track alumnus competing in the college ranks, with plans to attend Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, next fall.
"I will train with the cross country team and be a member of the track and field team at Iowa Western," he said.