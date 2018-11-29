STURGIS | With construction crews already hard at work, Roger Call, Bryan Carter and Ken McNenny, owners of the new Sturgis Brewing Company, will host a formal groundbreaking ceremony today (Thursday) at 10 a.m. at 600 Anna St.
Plans for the 71,000 square-foot property which borders Interstate 90, Exit 32, include a new 17,500 square-foot brewery, warehouse, tap room, kitchen and gift shop.
According to a news release, the Knuckle Saloon was established on August 1, 2000, as a beer and wine bar. Call, Carter and McNenny added a kitchen in May of 2004 and began serving food.
The Knuckle Brewing Company opened in 2014. The microbrewery eventually began to distribute the Knuckle Saloon's craft beer to retailers to the west, from Sheridan Wyo., to the South Dakota state line, east to Pierre and south to Hot Springs.
The new brewery was needed to keep up with demand for the Knuckle's craft beer.
Rapid City's RCS Construction recently started site mobilization on the new building, designed by TSP Architects.
The new brewery is expected to be operational in May 2019 and employ an additional staff of seven to start.
“The Knuckle owners are local entrepreneurs with a proven track record in the microbrewery business," said Sturgis mayor Mark Carstensen, in a news release. "We applaud their vision and hard work, and are excited to welcome their continued successful expansion.”