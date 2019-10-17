STURGIS | Can anyone imagine a 2019 construction project delayed by persistent wet weather?
That's indeed the case for the Scooptown Car Wash, which was initially planned for a September opening on Anna Street in south Sturgis.
Crews have been installing concrete block walls, working around last week's winter storm interruption, according to owner Chris Bergman of Piedmont.
"We're a little behind because of the weather, Bergman said. "We're plugging along and doing what we can on the nice days."
Bergman expects the walls to be completed in the next couple of weeks, with the roof going on after that. State-of-the-art car wash equipment is on order and will be here in a couple of months, he said.
Bergman said the car wash will include two automated wash bays, one a soft-touch wash with brushes and the other a touch-free wash.
There will be three indoor self-wash bays and an oversized outside bay for trucks and recreational vehicles, along with a sewer dump station.
Two outside seasonal wash bays will accommodate motorcycles and there is even a year-round pet wash.
He is hoping for a late December, early January opening, again weather permitting.
"We might get into the first part of next year by the time everything comes together," he said.
Bergman operates an oilfield service company in Kildeer, N.D., and maintains a home in Piedmont.
He and his wife both grew up and graduated from high school in Sturgis, he said.
They hope to help Brown High School Scooper athletics through promotions at the new car wash.
"We just thought something like this was needed in Sturgis," he said.