Sturgis change of government petitions deemed invalid

STURGIS — A petition to change the form of government in Sturgis has been deemed invalid by 4th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull.

Sturgis Citizens for Change circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager, to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager.

But that petition asked for something that the law does not provide for, Krull said during the hearing Monday afternoon, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

“There is a way to remove the city manager, but this is not the way,” Krull said.

South Dakota law expressly states that each municipality shall be governed by a board of trustees, a mayor and common council, or by a board of commissioners. It goes on to say in that section of the law that a city manager may serve with any of the forms of government.

Krull said as he reads and understands the law, the petitioners asked for something that can’t be done under South Dakota statutes.

Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall has argued from the time the city received the petitions in December that according to state law, the employment of a city manager is not a “form of government” but is instead a special power granted to a municipality.

Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno rejected the form of government petitions in mid-January saying the question posed was not subject to referendum.

“I was advised that a city manager is not a ‘form of government’ within the meaning of South Dakota law,” Bueno said at the time.

The petition for change of government was submitted by Justin W. Bohn and Tammy A. Bohn, owners of Sturgis Guns and Brenda L. Vasknetz, former Sturgis Rally & Events director. Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, representing the Bohns and Vasknetz, said he filed the application for writ of mandamus to the court in an effort to make the city take action on the petitions.

He said in court on Monday that his clients were forced to file the writ because the respondents weren’t performing their duties, namely the finance officer who failed to certify signatures on the petitions.

Krull granted the city’s summary judgment and denied the Citizens for Change writ of mandamus at the hearing.

Willert said he and his clients would evaluate their options and determine how they will move forward.

Marshall made the point Monday that the petitioners’ real intent was to make the issue about the person who serves as city manager and not necessarily about the office of city manager.

Sturgis voters approved having a city manager in 2007. Current city manager Daniel Ainslie was hired in 2011.

