Sturgis City Council approves resolution supporting city manager

The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to show the council's support for the office of city manager.

The resolution was presented by Mayor Mark Carstensen and outlined several accomplishments that the city has met since voters approved creating the position in 2007. The resolution comes after the city received a petition in December from a group of citizens calling for an election to be held to change from an aldermanic government with a city manager to one without a city manager.

The validity of the petition was questioned by the city attorney and the City Council voted to authorize the city attorney to seek a declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Election Board.

Additionally, City Finance Officer Fay Bueno issued a letter on Jan. 13, declining to certify the petition.

"The Sturgis City Attorney advised that a city manager is not a 'form of government' but is instead a special power granted to the municipal government to employ a city manager and was not subject to referendum," Bueno wrote in a statement on the city's website. "On January 13, 2022, the Sturgis Finance Officer declined to certify the petition."

Tuesday's resolution in support of a city manager highlighted how the financial viability of the city has improved since 2007, reduced the reliance on property tax revenue to provide city services and promoted new home construction, and how the city of Sturgis has capitalized on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally bringing in additional stability and revenue for infrastructure projects.

Council member Kevin Forrester amended the resolution to include the formation of a sub-committee to evaluate the effectiveness of having a city manager. The sub-committee will engage with community members to hear about concerns regarding having a city manager in Sturgis and come up with a policy, if needed, to more specifically define the role of city manager in government.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

