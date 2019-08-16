STURGIS | One of two bridges allowing access to the Sturgis City Park reopened Thursday to traffic, with repairs to the second crossing set to begin next week.
Several Bear Butte Creek crossings in Sturgis were damaged on the evening of July 4 by a heavy deluge in the creek’s watershed in Boulder Canyon west of town and in Sturgis itself.
City Public Works Director Rick Bush said the bridge entrance to the city park actually fared well through the flooding, which saw Bear Butte Creek running nearly bank full and topping bridge roadways after the deluge.
The newly reopened bridge showed new sections of asphalt and concrete with reinforcing mesh and stone rip-rap shoring up creek banks.
“We had a little bit of a low spot there we patched in while we were fixing it,” Bush said Thursday. “It held up actually pretty well, and we just had some minor repairs to do to get it back opened up.”
Bush said the park playgrounds and picnic areas sustained little damage as most of the washout came along the bank of the creek south of a roadway through the park.
Much of that area had already been excavated for a sewer interceptor project underway along the creek since early spring.
A second creek crossing farther east at Blanche Street, which allows direct access to Woodle Field, the Sturgis Brown High School football stadium, awaits delivery of two additional culverts before replacement of the crossing can begin.
Bush expects construction there to begin next week, with completion by the beginning of September, assuming no more inclement weather.
“We’ll be done by the start of September if mother nature cooperates,” he said. It should be a quick couple-week repair.”
A Public Works department announcement on Facebook said the city bike path remains closed from Woodle Field to the city soccer fields, with the Blanche Street crossing still closed.
Work on the city park bridges was delayed by last week’s Sturgis motorcycle rally, but the city also caught a break with Brown High School’s early season football schedule.
The Scoopers open with a pair of road games before their home-opener on Sept. 13.
“That’s really what we’re shooting for,” said Bush of the Sept. 13 date.