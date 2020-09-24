Sturgis council approves 3 new TIF districts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Major development projects are in the works for the city of Sturgis after the City Council approve the formation of three tax increment financing districts to support new modular homes, a senior living facility and another neighborhood that could also include the city's second-largest park.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie presented the plans to the council Monday. A tax increment financing (TIF) district is formed when unfunded improvements are necessary within the district's boundaries to grow the property tax base.

Essentially, the property tax levy will be set at a certain level prior to the improvements. As the property value increases, that additional revenue from the increased value would be used to pay for the infrastructure improvements. Once the TIF is paid off, the full value of the property would be allocated to the taxing entities, the city, the county and the school district.

The first district approved Monday was TIF No. 16, which will encompass a plat of land along Vanocker Canyon Road, north of Pine View Drive. Ainslie said the TIF dollars will be used to fund water and sewer infrastructure, and road, bicycle path and storm water improvements along Vanocker Canyon Road.

In return, the developer, PSI Family LLP, will construct 23 new modular homes and a storage facility.