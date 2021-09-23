Sturgis council approves medical pot rules

The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved Monday the second and final reading of a licensing ordinance for medical marijuana dispensaries, giving the go-ahead for the possibility of city-owned establishments.

The ordinance included a rewrite of licensing for marijuana dispensaries by reducing the number of dispensaries from four to two, and adding the ability for the city of Sturgis to "hold" and "operate" both dispensary licenses.

The ordinance gives consideration of the ability of the city of Sturgis to hold a dispensary license and to operate a city-owned business similar to the city's liquor store.

The ordinance also provides language that would give the city preference and priority over private businesses in establishing a marijuana dispensary.

City Council set the application fee at $7,500 annually for any cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, testing, or dispensing facilities, and set a cap of two licenses for marijuana dispensaries — which could be held exclusively for the city. Licenses for cultivation, manufacturing and testing establishments would not have a cap.