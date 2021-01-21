Sturgis council approves new city manual

STURGIS | The Sturgis City Council approved Tuesday a revised 152-page policies and procedures manual for all city staff.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the revised document was planned to be rolled out in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed publication and approval. He said the manual is normally approved annually.

Ainslie said the document is largely unchanged from previous years, but there have been some enhancements to the city's emergency management and response plan.

One policy and procedure that has changed is the city's Code Red Notification System, which is a free mobile emergency notification system provided by the city of Sturgis.

The Code Red system allows certain city staff to send out notifications to the public in the event of severe weather, winter storms and other emergencies.

Ainslie said he hopes the public will subscribe to the service so that emergency notifications can be sent out quickly.

"In the event of an emergency, like a tornado, there's going to be a significant push to get the word out to the community," he said.

Ainslie said there will be a meeting at the Sturgis Community Center in April to help spread the word about the Code Red system.

