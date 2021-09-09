Sturgis council considers a city-owned pot dispensary

The Sturgis City Council approved Tuesday the second and final reading of a zoning ordinance for medical marijuana establishments, but went back to a revamp of an ordinance for licensing and procedures for those establishments within the city limits.

The second ordinance included a rewrite of licensing for marijuana dispensaries by reducing the number of dispensaries from four to two, and adding the ability for the city of Sturgis to "hold" and "operate" both dispensary licenses.

City Attorney Mark Marshall said the changes came about "by consideration of the ability of the city of Sturgis to hold a dispensary license" and to operate a city-owned business similar to the city's liquor store.

"The discussion among staff being that it might be a very valuable license and the city could benefit greatly from holding it, especially in light of the number of special events that are taking place in Sturgis," Marshall said.

However, Marshall cautioned the City Council that the state of South Dakota has yet to set up the rules governing medical marijuana, and that the state could disallow cities from owning and operating a dispensary.