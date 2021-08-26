Sturgis council hears budget proposal, pot ordinance

The Sturgis City Council approved the first reading Monday of the city's budget for the 2022 fiscal year budget and also heard two amendments related to the city's medical marijuana ordinance.

The city council unanimously approved the first reading of the municipal budget. In total, the city is budgeting $27,432,110 for municipal government. Public Works would receive the bulk of funding at $5,659,081 followed by General Government at $4,144,626.

Public Safety would receive $3,823,340 under the proposal and the city's liquor store would receive $2,998,803 as an appropriation for operations. Capital improvement projects would receive $2,980,977 followed by $2,847,394 towards the city's debt service. Culture and recreation projects would receive $1,976,261.

Other city functions would receive a combined $2,042,085 for equipment replacement, economic development, capital reserves and transfers.

In other business, the city council also approved the first readings of two ordinance amendments dealing with zoning and licensing requirements as well as procedures for medical marijuana establishments within the city limits.