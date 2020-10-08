Sturgis council rescinds Marcotte property surplus

STURGIS | Citing a need for additional public input, the Sturgis City Council rescinded a resolution Monday that declared a 60-acre tract in southeast Sturgis known as the Marcotte property as surplus.
At the previous meeting on Sept. 21, the City Council approved a resolution to surplus a portion of the Marcotte property as part of a larger tax increment financing district to facilitate a new 94-lot single family housing development proposed by Rapid City-based Dream Design International.
The proposed development also includes plans to preserve approximately 30 acres of park space with recreational trails and other amenities.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the council Monday that city staff is recommending the surplus resolution be rescinded after receiving complaints from residents about the proposed 94-unit housing development.
"The recommendation follows a request of some residents to allow the council to reconsider its decision," Ainslie said Monday. "Staff's recommendation is to rescind the resolution and to hold a community meeting in the future to discuss the proposed project."
Council members stated there have been several meetings over the past six years, including a recent meeting with the developers, and that the majority of public input received was positive towards the project.
However, Eric Davis, an attorney representing a married couple who lives near the Marcotte property, notified the council that a petition was filed with the city's Finance Office Monday morning. The petition is asking that the issue be sent to a vote of the residents of Sturgis, rather than the council making the decision.
Davis said his clients believe the 2012 purchase of the Marcotte property was based on legislation stating the property would remain park space.
"They came to me with this nagging thing in their head, House Bill 1020, that says it was passed by the Legislature, the Senate and signed by the governor that this land was going to be sold to the city for park and open space," Davis said.
The petition signatures still need to be counted and verified by the Finance Office. The council made no announcement Monday on when the public meetings would be held.
Journal records from 2016 show the city of Sturgis annexed the 60 acres of land it purchased from the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Department. The city purchased the Marcotte property in December 2012 and paid for it over a three-year time frame.
The city sought special legislation during the 2012 Legislative session to allow the state to sell the Marcotte Tract to the city.
The land first came to the attention of the city when officials realized that with development encroaching along Elk Road, it simply was no longer safe for hunting on the 60-acre section of the Marcotte Game Production Area near Sturgis.
The overall game production area covers almost 600 acres, mostly forested hills at the southeast edge of Sturgis. Hunting for deer, turkey and other game remains popular in that larger portion of the area.
But in the smaller Marcotte tract down on the mostly grassy flats, hunting has been limited to archery because of the increasing residential development adjacent to the 60 acres sold to the city.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
