Sturgis council rescinds Marcotte property surplus

However, Eric Davis, an attorney representing a married couple who lives near the Marcotte property, notified the council that a petition was filed with the city's Finance Office Monday morning. The petition is asking that the issue be sent to a vote of the residents of Sturgis, rather than the council making the decision.

Davis said his clients believe the 2012 purchase of the Marcotte property was based on legislation stating the property would remain park space.

"They came to me with this nagging thing in their head, House Bill 1020, that says it was passed by the Legislature, the Senate and signed by the governor that this land was going to be sold to the city for park and open space," Davis said.

The petition signatures still need to be counted and verified by the Finance Office. The council made no announcement Monday on when the public meetings would be held.

Journal records from 2016 show the city of Sturgis annexed the 60 acres of land it purchased from the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Department. The city purchased the Marcotte property in December 2012 and paid for it over a three-year time frame.

The city sought special legislation during the 2012 Legislative session to allow the state to sell the Marcotte Tract to the city.