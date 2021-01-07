Sturgis council votes to lower utility bills

Ainslie said construction of the new treatment plant, designed with state-of-the-industry microfiltration and ultraviolet light purification technology, will be completed in mid-2021.

“It’s going to make sure we can meet the next level of standards, whenever the (Environmental Protection Agency) adopts those. It may be five years or 10 years, but we’ll be able to meet those,” Ainslie said. “We’ll be able to continue to grow as a community."

Ainslie said the city began looking at an upgrade to its wastewater treatment system more than five years ago.

Currently, Sturgis treats its wastewater through filtration and use of waste-eating microbes in a series of four settling ponds located northeast of the city.

Treated water is used for irrigation of city property, or discharged into other water sources, such as Bear Butte Creek which runs along the north side of town.

However, municipalities are faced with increasingly strict state and federal standards for treated wastewater to be discharged.

A proposed $4.7 million mechanical upgrade, basically increased mechanical filtration, could have met state and EPA standards in the near term, but Ainslie said the federal agency was already considering even tighter standards.