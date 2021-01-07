Sturgis council votes to lower utility bills

STURGIS | Utility customers in Sturgis will receive a rare surprise when they open their future bills — a lower amount due.
The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved Monday to reduce surcharges by nearly $5 per month because customers using the city's utilities have grown by nearly 10%.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the surcharges on wastewater, the Lazelle project and Rural Development were all increased in 2017 to help fund the new $17 million water treatment plant. Since then, the amount of customers has increased more than expected, causing more revenue to be gathered to pay for the improvements.
"In 2017, the City Council stated it would review the utility rates once sufficient progress has been made on the treatment facility to know if further adjustments would be needed," Ainslie said. "The treatment facility is anticipated to be completed early this summer. Though the total cost of operating the facility and saving for equipment replacement are still estimates from our engineers, the cost of construction is known.
"This was the largest variable that went into the utility rate calculation in 2017. At this point, the facility is well within budget."
Faced with increasingly stringent state and federal water quality standards back in 2017 and in the future, the city of Sturgis decided to invest $17 million in the new water treatment plant.
Ainslie said construction of the new treatment plant, designed with state-of-the-industry microfiltration and ultraviolet light purification technology, will be completed in mid-2021.
“It’s going to make sure we can meet the next level of standards, whenever the (Environmental Protection Agency) adopts those. It may be five years or 10 years, but we’ll be able to meet those,” Ainslie said. “We’ll be able to continue to grow as a community."
Ainslie said the city began looking at an upgrade to its wastewater treatment system more than five years ago.
Currently, Sturgis treats its wastewater through filtration and use of waste-eating microbes in a series of four settling ponds located northeast of the city.
Treated water is used for irrigation of city property, or discharged into other water sources, such as Bear Butte Creek which runs along the north side of town.
However, municipalities are faced with increasingly strict state and federal standards for treated wastewater to be discharged.
A proposed $4.7 million mechanical upgrade, basically increased mechanical filtration, could have met state and EPA standards in the near term, but Ainslie said the federal agency was already considering even tighter standards.
“The problem is, once they do adopt the new standards even with that new mechanical treatment, we would never be able to reach those standards with the lagoons,” he said.
Ainslie said the city decided against a quick, less expensive fix.
The overall $17 million cost of the entire project includes construction of a new underground interceptor line to take wastewater from where the city’s current wastewater lines converge in the northeast part of Sturgis, near the city soccer fields, out to the city lagoons, located north and east of Sturgis Brown High School.
The new interceptor line, completed in 2019, more than doubles the capacity of the old line, installed in the 1990s.
The project is funded through low-interest loans from the South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources, along with grant and principal forgiveness totaling $2 million.
— Former Journal reporter Jim Holland contributed to this report.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.