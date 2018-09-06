Led by a solid nucleus of returning runners, Sturgis Brown High School girls and boys cross country teams have a promising outlook for the 2018 season.
Returning letterwinners for the SBHS girls are junior Autumn Cassen, sophomores Kylee Bennett, Jade Breidenbach, Haley Ferguson and Josie Kaufman, and freshman Lia Neumiller.
Bennett and Neumiller are both two-year medalists in the top 25 at the state meet. Cassen missed last season with a stress fracture.
Sophomore Rachel Cammack and freshman Jessica Matthew are expected to add depth to the squad.
Lost to graduation were Reegin Kehn, Molly Buchholz and Chelsea Powles.
"The season's outlook is very high," said coach Blake Proefrock. "We've got a little bit of depth."
Proefrock said the Scooper girls have good core experience with two All-State runners returning.
"The other three have good experience. Matthew ran well at the Middle School level. Cammack was a runner on the State 4-by-800 meter relay team last spring."
That experience is the team strength.
"Some of the runners have been running since seventh grade. They have confidence knowing what they are capable of," he said.
The Scooper boys returning lettermen include seniors Ethan Brenneman and Alec Keffeler, junior Nate Andersen, and sophomores Brady Buchholz and Taylor Tobias.
Brenneman and Keffeler have each have three state meets under their belts, while Andersen has two appearances, and Buchholz and Tobias have one each.
Other runners on the boys' team include seniors Brekken Pickett, Taylor Opstedahl and Tanner Geil, junior Blane Breth, and freshman Raymond Henderson.
"We return a lot of experience,"said Proefrock. "We have high expectations. I expect to compete near the top of the Black Hills Conference."
Custer is the host site of the Black Hills Conference meet Oct. 4 at Rocky Knolls Golf Course.
"Custer is going to be the team to beat in the girls division," said Proefrock. "Hill City has some really good kids.
"Custer boys are going to be strong," Proefrock said. "Spearfish lost quite a few runners to graduation."
Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls hosts the State AA meet Oct. 20.
Proefrock listed Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brandon Valley and Rapid City Stevens as perennial powers in the girls division.
"Brookings and Yankton return a few runners (in the girls division). Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Roosevelt are going to have strong boys teams," he said.
Sturgis Brown hosts the annual Sturgis Invitational Sept. 27 at Fort Meade.