Sturgis declaratory judgment request withdrawn from Board of Elections

The city of Sturgis has withdrawn its request for a declaratory ruling on the validity of an election petition seeking to remove the city manager position from city government.

At Monday's Sturgis City Council meeting, City Attorney Mark Marshall notified the council that he withdrew the request, which he filed on behalf of the city with the South Dakota Board of Elections. The city was seeking a declaratory ruling on the legality of a citizen petition received calling for an election on changing the municipal government from one with a city manager to one without.

The petition was filed in December from a group of citizens calling for an election to be held to change from an aldermanic government with a city manager to one without a city manager.

The validity of the petition was questioned by the city attorney and the City Council voted Jan. 3 to authorize the city attorney to seek a declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Election Board.

However, the petitioners filed a lawsuit in the 4th Circuit Court requesting a writ of mandamus, asking the court to compel the City Finance Officer to certify the election petition. City Finance Officer Fay Bueno issued a letter on Jan. 13, declining to certify the petition.

The hearing before the Circuit Court is scheduled for Monday. Marshall said the declaratory request before the state Board of Elections is now moot because the petitioners filed the mandamus request in court.

On Jan. 18, the Sturgis City Council unanimously passed a resolution to show the council's support for the office of city manager. In the resolution, the council outlined several accomplishments that the city has met since voters approved creating the position in 2007. The resolution also called for the creation of a sub-committee to evaluate the effectiveness of having a city manager.

At Monday's City Council meeting, the council voted to form the Subcommittee of the Office of City Manager. Mayor Mark Carstensen, Ward 1 Councilor Mike Bachand, Ward 3 Councilor Aaron Jordan and Ward 4 Councilor Dean Sigman were appointed to the subcommittee.

The motion to approve the subcommittee was amended by Ward 4 Councilor Kevin Forrester setting a time frame of one year to make recommendations on the city manager position.

If a City Council member is no longer in office while the subcommittee is meeting, Carstensen said another member would be appointed by the council.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

