Sturgis delays annexation of Gypsies Motorcycle Club property

STURGIS | The Sturgis City Council put two contentious annexations on hold Monday night to allow property owners more time to potentially form voluntary agreements with the city.
On Feb. 3, the council held a first public hearing on resolutions of intent to annex both a parcel of land in the Murray addition as well as property owned by the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
On Monday night, a second public hearing ended with both annexation resolutions deferred to May 4.
Both the representative of owners of a Murray Addition business, the Big Rig Campground, and members of the Jackpine Gypsies said delaying the final decision on annexation will give them time to study potential effects of becoming part of the city.
Jim Paisley and Brett Winsell of the Jackpine Gypsies repeated their concerns that annexation of the club grounds, which includes a dirt oval race track, motocross and hill climb course, might fall under present or future city restrictions on continuing those activities.
Without a clear agreement, Paisley said the city could impose limits on the time of day, days of the week, or enforce noise limits on the club’s racing events.
City attorney Greg Barnier said annexation would not affect the club’s existence as a corporation, with its racing activities considered a pre-existing non-conforming activity. He also said annexation would not mean a mandate to build housing on the property.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city has annexed a number of properties contiguous to the city over the past six years in an attempt to ensure residents receiving the benefit of city services, such as ambulance and street maintenance, help pay for those services.
“It’s a matter of equity,” Ainslie said.
A yes vote on either annexation resolution would have put them into effect 20 days after legal publication, while opponents could petition the city to put the issue to a public vote.
Paisley said the club hoped for a delay to allow further discussions with the city.
“What we’re asking for tonight is a win-win for everybody, said Paisley. “A vote no (tonight) is not a vote that annexation will never happen, it just means there’s no losers. It just means we have more time to keep working on it.”
The council voted 4-3, with one abstention, to set another public hearing on the annexations for May 4.