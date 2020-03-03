Sturgis delays annexation of Gypsies Motorcycle Club property

STURGIS | The Sturgis City Council put two contentious annexations on hold Monday night to allow property owners more time to potentially form voluntary agreements with the city.

On Feb. 3, the council held a first public hearing on resolutions of intent to annex both a parcel of land in the Murray addition as well as property owned by the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.

On Monday night, a second public hearing ended with both annexation resolutions deferred to May 4.

Both the representative of owners of a Murray Addition business, the Big Rig Campground, and members of the Jackpine Gypsies said delaying the final decision on annexation will give them time to study potential effects of becoming part of the city.

Jim Paisley and Brett Winsell of the Jackpine Gypsies repeated their concerns that annexation of the club grounds, which includes a dirt oval race track, motocross and hill climb course, might fall under present or future city restrictions on continuing those activities.

Without a clear agreement, Paisley said the city could impose limits on the time of day, days of the week, or enforce noise limits on the club’s racing events.

