STURGIS | Tammy and Justin Bohn are hoping to have finally found a new home for their firearms business.
The Bohn’s had moved Sturgis Guns from its original location on Junction Ave., in south Sturgis, in May after the building was sold to the owners of the Sturgis NAPA Auto Parts store.
Their plans were to move the gunshop to a location on the Davenport Ranch property along Vanocker Canyon Road just south of the Sturgis city limits and build both an indoor and outdoor gun range to complement the gunshop.
They opened in a temporary building housing the gunshop and also headquartering their U-Haul truck and trailer rental and FedEx Express business.
But they ran into delays, first from addressing city and Meade County concerns about the proximity of the proposed gun range to nearby residential areas, and Interstate 90, and then from this year’s relentless wet weather.
Bohn had already booked groups for July and during the August Sturgis motorcycle rally for the first completed lanes of the new outdoor shooting range.
“With the weather, I couldn’t get the parking lot going, I couldn’t get the outdoor range going,” she said.
She needed help and turned to Rod and Carol Woodruff at the Buffalo Chip Campground, which already had a shooting range used during the Sturgis motorcycle rally and for private events at other times of the year.
Taking note of all the traffic, Bohn said she and Justin reconsidered moving their entire business to the Buffalo Chip.
They made a deal with the Woodruffs, and now are building a 3,000 square-foot building near the entrance to the campground.
“The traffic on Fort Meade Way is nuts, and it’s primarily our people. The majority of our customers are ranchers,” she said.
“It just made more sense to move everything out there,” Bohn said.
Construction on the new building is proceeding, with plans to move from their current Vanocker Canyon Road location set for this weekend.
They’ll host groups at the Buffalo Chip’s existing gun range during the upcoming motorcycle rally, then reevaluate their own gun range plans after the rally.
Bohn said their intent in moving and expanding their business was not to generate controversy.
“We don’t want to be a burden with anybody,” she said. “We want to be part of a growing, great community where everybody loves you.”