Sturgis holiday season kicks off Thursday

STURGIS | Several holiday-inspired activities begin Thursday night and will last through the day after Christmas in Sturgis.
The festivities kick off with the annual Sturgis Chamber tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., Thursday, in the town square at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. Organizers said the crowd can enjoy live holiday music, a traditional Christmas story read by Mayor Mark Carstensen, hot chocolate, hot toddies, popcorn, hot cider and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
The Downtown Sturgis Foundation will also announce the winners of $3,000 in prize giveaways on Thursday night.
Sturgis' Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Friday from the south end of Junction Avenue, and then left on Main Street. According to the city's website, those wishing to view the parade from their vehicles may do so from parking spots on Junction Avenue. Sidewalk viewing will be available on Main Street, as well as viewing from the Holiday Market at 1032 Main Street.
Holiday crafts for children and adults will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. Santa Claus will be on hand to assist with the crafts, including wreath making, ornament painting and gingerbread house construction. Additionally, free horse-drawn sleigh rides will be available.
The Sturgis Economic Development Corporation Retail Committee will host free viewings of family Christmas movies throughout the holiday season in the Sturgis Community Center theater. The first weekend showing features "The Santa Clause" at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
"The Polar Express" will be shown at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 1 p.m. Dec. 12, "Elf" will be on the big screen at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. Dec. 19, and "Home Alone" will wrap up the movies at 1 p.m. Dec. 26.
Other holiday events include a Dec. 12 variety show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza, and an adults-only "Booze 'N Cruise" bus tour of holiday lights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 19.
The city of Sturgis is also hosting two downtown Christmas Markets, one at 920 Harley-Davidson Way and the other at 1032 Main Street. The markets are filled with merchandise from local businesses, crafters, artists and producers. The markets are open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 20.
For a full listing of holiday activities in Sturgis, visit the city's website at www.sturgis-sd.gov.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!