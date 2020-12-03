Sturgis holiday season kicks off Thursday

STURGIS | Several holiday-inspired activities begin Thursday night and will last through the day after Christmas in Sturgis.

The festivities kick off with the annual Sturgis Chamber tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., Thursday, in the town square at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. Organizers said the crowd can enjoy live holiday music, a traditional Christmas story read by Mayor Mark Carstensen, hot chocolate, hot toddies, popcorn, hot cider and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The Downtown Sturgis Foundation will also announce the winners of $3,000 in prize giveaways on Thursday night.

Sturgis' Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Friday from the south end of Junction Avenue, and then left on Main Street. According to the city's website, those wishing to view the parade from their vehicles may do so from parking spots on Junction Avenue. Sidewalk viewing will be available on Main Street, as well as viewing from the Holiday Market at 1032 Main Street.

Holiday crafts for children and adults will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. Santa Claus will be on hand to assist with the crafts, including wreath making, ornament painting and gingerbread house construction. Additionally, free horse-drawn sleigh rides will be available.