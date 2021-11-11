Sturgis launches holiday giveaway

The Downtown Sturgis Foundation's fourth annual Holiday Giveaway program is in full swing, with a chance to win up to $3,000 in gift certificates just for shopping downtown.

The program will conclude Dec. 1, with the winners drawn during the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2 at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. According to a news release, two grand prizes will be given away valued at $500 each. The grand prize includes a one-night stay at The Hotel Sturgis, dinner and shopping at participating businesses downtown.

Winners will not be required to be present during the Dec. 2 drawing at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the news release said.

There is no minimum purchase requirement, Downtown Sturgis Foundation said. Entry forms and boxes are located at all participating retail locations.

The following downtown Sturgis retailers are participating in the Holiday Giveaway: Black Hills Rally & Gold, Corner Pantry Sturgis, Domino's, Emma's Ice Cream Emporium, Gold Pan Pizza, Heartland Homestore, Hot Leathers, Just For Looks Boutique, Loud American Roadhouse, New To You Fashions & Treasures, Oasis Bar & Fireside Lounge, Prairie Emporium, Rockingtree Floral & Garden, Rosini Gypsy Tour Tattooing, Sturgis Harley-Davidson, Sturgis Leather Company, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall Of Fame, Sturgis Photo & Gifts, Sturgis Strikers, The Coffee Shop at The Hotel Sturgis, The Knuckle Brewing Company, The Knuckle Saloon, The Tattoo Cellar, Tom's T's, Total E'Clips Salon, Uncle Louie's, Unique To Antique, White Canvas Art Co., Workhouse Nutrition, and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles.

Additional shopping opportunities in Sturgis also exist outside of the Holiday Giveaway. The Sturgis Chamber of Commerce will host Scrooge Night on Dec. 16, where shops throughout town stay open late and offer special promotions to celebrate the holidays and the spirit of giving. Previous years have included shop discounts for merchandise up to 75% off, door prizes for shoppers, new merchandise reveals, drinks and treats for shoppers, and buy-one-get-one offers.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

