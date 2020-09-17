Sturgis man aims to save half-mile track

City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the Journal in late August that the dirt flat track will remain for now, with discussions later in the year to decide the half-mile's fate.

It is those discussions that have Peterson worried.

Six years ago in September 2016, the city commissioned a comprehensive land use study, naming the 22 acres encompassing the Sturgis Fairgrounds and half-mile track as a parcel that is being "considered for development."

The preliminary plan called for development of the property into a residential area, providing "livability and affordability" via the use of "compact, clustered development."

Peterson said because of the historic nature of the half-mile track and the foundation of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there, it deserves to be saved.

"So now, after neglecting our track for decades, the city is at a crossroads," Peterson said. "Some feel the track is no longer a viable commercial enterprise, so they want to tear it down... The track is a monument to the citizens' achievements more than anything else."