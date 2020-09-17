Sturgis man aims to save half-mile track

STURGIS | Jerry Peterson has one goal in mind. He wants to preserve nearly 110 years of history at the Sturgis Half-Mile Track, located on the former Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ball Park Road.
"This is where the Sturgis rally began. This is our history. This is our life here in Sturgis," Peterson said Tuesday. "Now, that history is in danger of being erased."
Peterson said the city-owned property has been abandoned since the fairgrounds relocated to land near Sturgis Brown High School.
Conversations about moving or developing the fairgrounds began in 2013 following public discussion about what to do with the fairgrounds. At the time, a demolition derby promoter and a motocross promoter wanted to lease the half-mile track for events throughout the summer, but residents expressed concern about the dust and noise. Members of the rodeo community also said the debris from the track’s use could potentially harm horses.
The city council appointed a 13-member fairgrounds committee that found three flaws with the fairground: noise, lack of parking and access to the property.
The committee recommended to relocate the fairgrounds and repurpose the land. Ultimately, the council decided to move the rodeo grounds by the high school through negotiations between the district and rodeo club.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the Journal in late August that the dirt flat track will remain for now, with discussions later in the year to decide the half-mile's fate.
It is those discussions that have Peterson worried.
Six years ago in September 2016, the city commissioned a comprehensive land use study, naming the 22 acres encompassing the Sturgis Fairgrounds and half-mile track as a parcel that is being "considered for development."
The preliminary plan called for development of the property into a residential area, providing "livability and affordability" via the use of "compact, clustered development."
Peterson said because of the historic nature of the half-mile track and the foundation of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there, it deserves to be saved.
"So now, after neglecting our track for decades, the city is at a crossroads," Peterson said. "Some feel the track is no longer a viable commercial enterprise, so they want to tear it down... The track is a monument to the citizens' achievements more than anything else."
Peterson acknowledged the cost to return the half-mile track could be "a million dollars or more." He proposes turning the old fairgrounds and half-mile into a "grand multi-use park." Peterson's vision includes recreational facilities in the inner ring of the raceway, rehabilitation of the grandstands and bringing motor sports back to the track during and around the rally.
Peterson has also contacted the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office to see if the track can be added to the National Register of Historic Places. He said a site survey will be completed on Sept. 25.
"If we all work together, I think we can get some major sponsors to help us with the rehabilitation. If we get the sponsorship, then the volunteers will come in droves," Peterson said. "I would like to get something together by July 2021, when the half-mile will turn 110 years old."
Peterson took his plea to the City Council on Sept. 8.
"I believe we benefit more by restoring it to glory than tearing it down," Peterson said at the council meeting. "Let's not forever destroy our great future. Let's embrace it."
No decision on the fate of the track has been made.
