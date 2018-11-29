STURGIS | His ball may not power through the pins as it once did, and the score may not matter, but for Gail Coe, just getting out and enjoying a game of bowling is all that counts.
“I don’t bowl good anymore,” said Coe, before a recent Coffee League senior bowling outing at Sturgis Strikers Lanes. “I like to come down here, visit with the guys and drink coffee.”
On Monday, Coe was joined by his friends and three of his grandchildren to help him celebrate his 100th birthday during his weekly bowling day. That afternoon, the Sturgis Vet’s Club hosted a family open house, making it a full day.
“We had a nice little shindig for him,” said fellow bowler Gary Udell of Sturgis.
Coe is originally from Bison, where his parents homesteaded in 1908.
He grew up working on the family ranch, rode bucking horses and went on to own a sheep ranch and a livestock trucking company.
He became a private pilot out of necessity, taking riflemen up in small planes to hunt the coyotes that were decimating his sheep herds.
“I flew for 68 years without an accident,” he says proudly.
His first exposure to bowling came in the late 50s or early 60s, he said, when local farmers and ranchers were enlisted to build a bowling alley in Bison. That marked the first time he had ever seen a bowling ball.
Coe said there is a valid comparison between bowling and ranch work.
“I was roping these steers all the time,” he said as he rotated his wrist over his head in a circular lariat motion, followed by the action of throwing the rope. “And it’s the follow-through.”
“I started bowling and it’s the follow-through,” he said.
He and his wife Gladys sold their ranch and trucking firm and moved to Sturgis in 1979, hoping to buy a smaller ranch and “slow down a bit,” he said.
But his so-called retirement turned out to be nearly as busy. He went to work as a field man for the now-closed Sturgis Livestock Exchange, helped restore airplanes at the Sturgis Airport and even restored a 1959 Studebaker pickup.
“I’ve done just about everything,” he said.
The Monday bowling league is a way for Coe to remain active, physically and socially.
Sturgis Strikers owner Frank Mueller said Coe would be the first bowler to show up for Monday’s bowling, often arriving a full hour before the scheduled 9:30 a.m. start.
“He’d also be the last one to leave. We’d just talk about the weather and he’d sit and have coffee and talk with everybody,” Mueller said.
Nobody keeps score — officially, anyway — but Coe can still throw in the high 180s or 190s in spite of operations to replace both hips, a knee and a shoulder.
“I’ve been healthy, outside of joints and this thing,” he said, patting his chest, referring to the heart pacemaker installed a few years ago.
He said doesn’t really notice the early effects of macular degeneration on his vision, but the diagnosis cost him his driver’s license a few months ago.
“I hate that worse than anything,” he said.
Now he catches a ride to his bowling activities and other social events. Getting out and staying active is important to him since his wife, Gladys, died 10 years ago, two months after they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, he said.
“Otherwise I’ve lived a long life. I’m the youngest in the family and (I’ve) outlived them all,” he said.