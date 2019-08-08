STURGIS | Patriotism was on full display Tuesday at the Sturgis motorcycle rally, with veterans, both local and among rally visitors, being honored for their service to the United States.
An afternoon program included remarks from South Dakota Army National Guard and Ellsworth Air Force Base commanders and flyovers by two Ellsworth B-1B Lancer bombers.
The bombers shook the ground and activated vehicle theft alarms all around town when they passed overhead at about 3 p.m.
Local veteran William E. "Bill" Atyeo of Sturgis, was honored during Military Appreciation Day in Sturgis Tuesday.
Atyeo, born in Watertown in 1946, served 13 months with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam, then later worked in law enforcement in Deuel County and with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, where he retired as a correctional officer at the Pennington County Jail in 2012.