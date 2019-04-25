Sturgis' Cedric Stabber (2) wins a three-way race to first base with Gillette pitcher Bode Rivenes (left) and first-baseman Jake Lacey in the first game of a high school baseball double-header Tuesday at Strong Field.
Gillette swept the Scoopers to remain unbeaten at 16-0, winning the first game 14-5 and the nightcap 10-0 in five innings.
The Scoopers, 9-5, return to action Thursday, hosting the Rapid City Stevens Raiders at Strong Field at 7 p.m.