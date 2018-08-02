STURGIS | With the building rumble of the upcoming Sturgis motorcycle rally as a backdrop, Brown High School boys and girls soccer teams are preparing for the fall sports season.
Both girls and boys teams took to the pitch this week—the first day of allowable practice was on Monday—with cool early morning practices.
With just a few practices under their belts this week, both squads will take an extended break because of the rally traffic.
"The rally pushes our schedule back a week. It makes for a challenge," said girls varsity coach Adam Fitzpatrick.
Even with the forced early hiatus, both teams remain optimistic, even with new players coming in and question-mark holes to fill.
Returning lettermen for the Scoopers boys include seniors Dawson Schieffer, defender; Zane Atchison, defender; Dominick Oedekoven, midfielder; Micah Ortiz, goalie; Carl Nash, defender; Wyatt Engbrecht.
Juniors include Gabe Nelson, defender; Gabe Rambow, midfielder; Mason Neumiller, midfielder.
Sophomores are Jared Sailer, midfielder; Kale Dennis, midfielder; Brodie Eisenbraun, striker; Taylor Tobias, defender; Thor Sundstrom, striker.
Lost to graduation from last year's squad were: Grayson Nelson, Isaac Doten and Devin Odle.
Ty Louder enters his fourth season as head coach at SBHS.
"We want to build off all of our youth development," said Louder of the season's outlook.
"Our goal is we want to be over .500 (won-loss record) and host a first-round playoff game. We want to win the season series versus our rival Belle Fourche. We want to increase our goal differential and compete in every game more than in past years," he said.
Louder said a strength is conditioning. "We will have the most fit team in the state," he said. "There is a high energy about all these players. They never quit.”
Playing down to an opponent’s level is an area of concern, he said.
“If we can overcome that, we'll have a successful season," he said.
A change this year leaves contests with Sioux Falls schools off the schedule.
"We don't travel east of the river," said Louder.
The Scoopers host two of their home games at Woodle Field -- Aug. 21 season opener with Belle Fourche and Sept. 11 versus another rival, Spearfish.
"Rapid City Central is one of the favorites to make it to state," said Louder. "Spearfish is always a tough matchup.”
On the girls side, returning letterwinners include a lone senior in defender Jordan Burge. Juniors are Autumn Cassen, midfielder; Glory Christianson, midfielder; Lanessa Finn, defender; Mairen McGrath, defender; Maggie Reeve, defender; and Ryan Conover, midfielder. Sophomores are Kylee Bennett, midfielder and Emilee Willey, midfielder, 9th-grader McKenna Hosman, midfielder and 8th Maggie Brink, a forward.
Promising prospects are seniors Olivia Jolley, defender (sat out last season); Gwyneth Simmons, midfielder (transfer from Aberdeen Roncalli) and Karissa Munger, midfielder; and 9th grader Jessica Matthew, forward.
Lost to graduation were Reegin Kehn, Kenzie Krcil and Cayla Sundberg.
"Our youth is starting to develop," said head coach Adam Fitzpatrick. "I see some bright spots and some spots that are concerning.
Fitzpatrick said the girls play well together.
Goalkeeping is a concern, with Abby Aberle not returning to the team.
We're trying to find a goalkeeper," he said. “It’s a big question mark.
The Scooper girls will also stay close to home, with their longest road trip being to Box Elder to play Douglas.
There are, however, plenty of rivals nearby.
“Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens will both field tough teams. We're always in a dogfight with our rivals Belle Fourche and Spearfish," Fitzpatrick said.
The Scooper boys and girls both open the season on Aug. 21 on their home pitch hosting rival Belle Fourche.