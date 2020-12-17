Sturgis student wins BIG Idea competition

ABERDEEN | Matea Gordon, a junior at Sturgis Brown High School, was named the overall winner of South Dakota's 2020 BIG Idea competition, the organization announced last week.

Gordon's project, "Goats-2-Go: Delivering a Goat Load of Fun," a goat rental business for therapy and entertainment, took the first place award Dec. 9. Gordon received a $1,000 cash prize, a $2,000 scholarship to Northern State University in Aberdeen, a $2,000 scholarship to Presentation College in Aberdeen and a $2,500 scholarship to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

Kelly Weaver, regional director with the South Dakota Small Business Development Center, said the BIG Idea competition is a high school program that aims to promote entrepreneurship, spur creative thinking and encourage students to start a business.

The competition was launched in 2007 through a collaborative effort of several organizations in South Dakota. Weaver said the BIG Idea competition was established to promote homegrown businesses in the state and to encourage students to stay in South Dakota, rather than leave the region for other jobs.