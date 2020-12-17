Sturgis student wins BIG Idea competition

ABERDEEN | Matea Gordon, a junior at Sturgis Brown High School, was named the overall winner of South Dakota's 2020 BIG Idea competition, the organization announced last week.
Gordon's project, "Goats-2-Go: Delivering a Goat Load of Fun," a goat rental business for therapy and entertainment, took the first place award Dec. 9. Gordon received a $1,000 cash prize, a $2,000 scholarship to Northern State University in Aberdeen, a $2,000 scholarship to Presentation College in Aberdeen and a $2,500 scholarship to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.
Kelly Weaver, regional director with the South Dakota Small Business Development Center, said the BIG Idea competition is a high school program that aims to promote entrepreneurship, spur creative thinking and encourage students to start a business.
The competition was launched in 2007 through a collaborative effort of several organizations in South Dakota. Weaver said the BIG Idea competition was established to promote homegrown businesses in the state and to encourage students to stay in South Dakota, rather than leave the region for other jobs.
This year's competition received 245 entries from 339 students at 29 schools. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG Idea competition was held in a virtual environment, Weaver said. Eight finalists presented their projects to judges via Zoom and were awarded more than $30,000 in cash and scholarships.
The final event required finalists to make a six-minute presentation on their business idea to four judges.
Gordon was the lone finalist from West River. Second place was awarded to Cameron Gilmore of Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, Virginia. Third place was awarded to Megan Nash of Northwestern High School in Mellette.
Other finalists receiving awards were Jordan Schock and Rachel Schallenkamp of McCook Central High School in Salem; Kara Weiss, Sydney Tedrow and Ian Lehman of T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre; Emily Efrainson and Nathan Bellikka of Central High School in Aberdeen; and Alexis Ninneman of Milbank High School.
Weaver said there were a total of 83 honorable mention awards given to student projects that scored within 10% of the finalists, as well as special awards in the wellness, agricultural innovation and marketing design categories.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
