Sturgis teen authors two children's books on healthy living

STURGIS | Matea Gordon may only be old enough to be a junior at Sturgis Brown High School, but her accomplishments reflect that of a seasoned professional author.

Gordon has authored two children's books aimed at helping young people make healthy choices in their daily lives.

Being an active participant in 4-H influenced Gordon to make healthier choices in food, snacks and exercise, she said, and she wants to share that message with kids.

"When I was the age of eight, I first joined 4-H, and both of my parents were in 4-H and my older siblings were too," Gordon said. "I wanted to get involved as well, so I started with public speaking and food and nutrition. I've always enjoyed healthy living and taking care of myself. Learning more about that in 4-H and helping others was really cool."

Gordon attended a national conference in Washington, D.C., in 2017 focused on health and wellness. That spurred Gordon to become more active in telling people about healthy living by hosting youth yoga classes in middle schools. In the summer of 2019, Gordon authored her first children's book, "'FruVe' and Move and Groove, Yeah, Yeah."