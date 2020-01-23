Sturgis to build new wastewater treatment plant

“Simply put, the days of the settling pond are going away because you can’t meet the EPA and state requirements for clean water,” Bush said.

A proposed $4.7 million mechanical upgrade, basically increased mechanical filtration, could have met state and EPA standards in the near term, but Ainslie said the federal agency was already considering even tighter standards.

“The problem is, once they do adopt the new standards even with that new mechanical treatment, we would never be able to reach those standards with the lagoons,” he said.

Ainslie said the city decided against a quick, less expensive fix.

“What our fear was, we would put in the $5 million system, then seven years from now it wouldn’t be good enough and we’d have to put in a wastewater treatment plant costing millions more,” he said. “It made sense to just do the correct fix the first time and be done with it.”

Cost of the treatment plant itself is $14.8 million, Ainslie said.