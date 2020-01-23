Sturgis to build new wastewater treatment plant

STURGIS | Faced with increasingly stringent state and federal water quality standards now, and in the future, the city of Sturgis is making a $17 million investment in a new water treatment plant.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie and Public Works Director Rick Bush said construction of the new treatment plant, designed with state-of-the-industry microfiltration and ultraviolet light purification technology, will begin this spring, with completion scheduled for mid-2021.
“It’s going to make sure we can meet the next level of standards, whenever the (Environmental Protection Agency) adopts those. It may be five years or 10 years, but we’ll be able to meet those,” Ainslie said. “We’ll be able to continue to grow as a community."
Ainslie said the city began looking at an upgrade to its wastewater treatment system more than five years ago.
Currently, Sturgis treats its wastewater through filtration and use of waste-eating microbes in a series of four settling ponds located northeast of the city.
Treated water is used for irrigation of city property, or discharged into other water sources, such as Bear Butte Creek which runs along the north side of town.
However, municipalities are faced with increasingly strict state and federal standards for treated wastewater to be discharged.
“Simply put, the days of the settling pond are going away because you can’t meet the EPA and state requirements for clean water,” Bush said.
A proposed $4.7 million mechanical upgrade, basically increased mechanical filtration, could have met state and EPA standards in the near term, but Ainslie said the federal agency was already considering even tighter standards.
“The problem is, once they do adopt the new standards even with that new mechanical treatment, we would never be able to reach those standards with the lagoons,” he said.
Ainslie said the city decided against a quick, less expensive fix.
“What our fear was, we would put in the $5 million system, then seven years from now it wouldn’t be good enough and we’d have to put in a wastewater treatment plant costing millions more,” he said. “It made sense to just do the correct fix the first time and be done with it.”
Cost of the treatment plant itself is $14.8 million, Ainslie said.
The overall $17 million cost of the entire project includes construction of a new underground interceptor line to take wastewater from where the city’s current wastewater lines converge in the northeast part of Sturgis, near the city soccer fields, out to the city lagoons, located north and east of Sturgis Brown High School.
The new interceptor line, completed last year, more than doubles the capacity of the old line, installed in the 1990s, Ainslie said.
“As long as we were putting in a new line, it made sense to put in a larger one than needed,” he said.
The project is funded through low-interest loans from the South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources, along with grant and principal forgiveness totaling $2 million.
In July 2017, the city also began collecting a monthly wastewater surcharge of $17.63 from all of its water customers to help fund the treatment plant construction, along with extra employees and supplies needed once the plant is completed.
Ainslie said the project, while expensive now, saves the city from future construction price hikes.
“Also, we were able to get very favorable loan terms, plus a significant grant that will make this a far more affordable project,” he said.