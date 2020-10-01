Sturgis to hold city-wide cleanup next week

STURGIS | The city of Sturgis will be holding its fall city-wide cleanup Monday through Friday next week.

According to the Sturgis Public Works Department, residents can get rid of larger unwanted items on their regular trash pick-up day. Those who use street-side trash totes may place the items next to the tote. Residents who share a large alleyway tote should place the large items in the alley row near the resident's property.

Residents are asked to have the large items out for collection no later than 7 a.m. on the day that trash is collected and to sort the items by type.

City officials said several trucks will be collecting items, and that the trucks will try to follow the regular pick-up schedule but may run behind due to the large amount of trash collected during the week.

The city's website shows metal, appliances that do not use freon, bicycles, large yard waste, untreated lumber, furniture and building materials will be accepted during the clean-up. The city will not accept liquid paint, batteries, chemicals, tires, or hazardous materials such as oil or pesticides.

For a complete listing of the items that qualify for removal, visit the Public Works Department page on the city's website or call 347-3916 during regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

