Sturgis voters head to polls Tuesday on Marcotte property

STURGIS | Voters within the city limits of Sturgis will head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a proposed housing development on a 60-acre tract in the southwest portion of town, known as the Marcotte property.
In October, a group of concerned citizens filed an initiative petition asking for voters to decide on what should happen with the land. A 'yes' vote would be in favor of the petition, which would delay any development for five years. A 'no' vote would be against the initiative petition, and would allow the development of the land to begin.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center.
At a Sept. 21 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to surplus a portion of the Marcotte property as part of a larger tax increment financing district to facilitate a new 94-lot single family housing development proposed by Rapid City-based Dream Design International.
The proposed development also includes plans to preserve approximately 30 acres of park space with recreational trails and other amenities.
However, the City Council rescinded the resolution on Oct. 5, when word was received there was a need for additional public input on the project.
"The recommendation follows a request of some residents to allow the council to reconsider its decision," Ainslie said at the time. "Staff's recommendation is to rescind the resolution and to hold a community meeting in the future to discuss the proposed project."
Also at the Oct. 5 meeting, the City Council was notified by attorney Eric Davis that a married couple he was representing had submitted the initiative petition calling for the vote to go to the residents of Sturgis, rather than the council making a decision.
The city held three public information meetings about the Marcotte project between the initiative petition being filed and Tuesday's election.
Journal records from 2016 show the city of Sturgis annexed the 60 acres of land it purchased from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department. The city purchased the Marcotte property in December 2012 and paid for it over a three-year time frame.
The city sought special legislation during the 2012 Legislative session to allow the state to sell the Marcotte Tract to the city.
The land first came to the attention of the city when officials realized that with development encroaching along Elk Road, it simply was no longer safe for hunting on the 60-acre section of the Marcotte Game Production Area near Sturgis.
The overall game production area covers almost 600 acres, mostly forested hills at the southeast edge of Sturgis. Hunting for deer, turkey and other game remains popular in that larger portion of the area.
But in the smaller Marcotte tract down on the mostly grassy flats, hunting has been limited to archery because of the increasing residential development adjacent to the 60 acres sold to the city.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.