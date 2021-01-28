Sturgis voters head to polls Tuesday on Marcotte property

STURGIS | Voters within the city limits of Sturgis will head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a proposed housing development on a 60-acre tract in the southwest portion of town, known as the Marcotte property.

In October, a group of concerned citizens filed an initiative petition asking for voters to decide on what should happen with the land. A 'yes' vote would be in favor of the petition, which would delay any development for five years. A 'no' vote would be against the initiative petition, and would allow the development of the land to begin.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center.

At a Sept. 21 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to surplus a portion of the Marcotte property as part of a larger tax increment financing district to facilitate a new 94-lot single family housing development proposed by Rapid City-based Dream Design International.

The proposed development also includes plans to preserve approximately 30 acres of park space with recreational trails and other amenities.

However, the City Council rescinded the resolution on Oct. 5, when word was received there was a need for additional public input on the project.

