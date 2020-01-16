Sturgis woman crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020

STURGIS | Martina Loobey, 21, was officially crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 during ceremonies Saturday evening at the Sturgis Armory.

Loobey succeeds Jordan Tierney of Hot Springs, who now serves as Miss Rodeo America 2020.

Loobey, daughter of Brook and Lorrie Loobey of Sturgis, was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 Lady-in-Waiting after a two day pageant in Brookings.

The pageant was held by Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Inc., the official affiliate of Miss Rodeo America.

The pageant categories included Horsemanship, Speech, Modeling, Personal and Horsemanship Interviews, Written Test, Photogenics, Congeniality/Personality, Scrapbook, and Appearance.

Loobey won all categories except Photogenics.

The coronation event also served as a fundraiser for Miss Rodeo South Dakota with both live and silent auction items.

