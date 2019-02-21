STURGIS | It was only fitting that Dode Lee would be recognized at the Sturgis Community Center last Sunday, during one of many arts events she has helped make possible in Sturgis.
"Dode was instrumental in the founding and the 40-year successful existence of the Sturgis Area Arts Council and is well respected in our community and across the state of South Dakota for her contributions to the arts," wrote Sturgis mayor Mark Carstensen, in proclaiming February as Dode Lee Month in Sturgis.
Lee was honored at Sunday's Dave Martinson Big Band concert, which doubled as a 40th anniversary celebration for the Sturgis Area Arts Council.
Lee, widow of longtime Sturgis newspaper editor Bob Lee, spearheaded the establishment of an arts council in Sturgis in February of 1979. She remains active with the council.
Carstensen wrote that Dode served as president of the council for its first three years, then served as arts coordinator, writing, editing and publishing the council's bimonthly newsletter.
Lee was instrumental in establishing an annual community Christmas Concert and a monthly historical presentation at the city library now called History at High Noon.
Lee helped raise funds for seats, curtains and other furnishings for the city's community center theater, built in 1991.
She also helped in raising more than $100,000 for the sculpture "Kinship" in front of the Sturgis Public Library and another sculpture of the city's namesake, cavalry-era Colonel Samuel D. Sturgis at the city's eastern entrance on Highway 34.
In 1985, the Sturgis Area Arts Council was recognized as one of the most active art organizations in the state and was one of two community organizations in the state featured in the South Dakota Arts Report, the proclamation stated.
The report recognized Lee for "rejuvenating the arts in Sturgis."