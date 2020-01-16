Sturgis youth build bike project headed for auction

The Youth Build project bike is expected to be auctioned at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 24. The Mecum Auction, at the South Pointe Casino, features about 1,750 motorcycles, with the auction scheduled for tape-delay broadcast on cable channel NBC-SN.

Because the Youth Build Bike is being auctioned for charity, with no reserve, the usual auction fees paid by a seller are also waived, Garvin said.

“We’re very excited to see it go across. It’s been one of the featured bikes because it is a charity bike,” said Garvin, who will attend the live auction along with Terry and other Museum board members.

“We’re hoping to get some big money coming in so we have a bigger pool of funds for future projects,” she said.

Those future projects include the 2020 Youth Bike Build, which gets underway in February. The Museum advertised the project to high school freshmen through seniors throughout the Northern Hills, but as with last year, the only applicants came from Sturgis, Garvin said.

Those completing the bike build project receive scholarships for technical education classes after graduation. Two of last year’s students are now using their scholarships to attend technical school classes, she said.

