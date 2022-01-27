SURF crews complete stabilization project in the Yates Shaft

In 2021, crews at Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead completed an amazing feat: stabilizing a large section of the Yates Shaft in just six months.

“Teams across SURF pulled together to make this happen — the shaft crews, engineering, operations — and still we supported science and excavation,” said Wendy Straub, director of hoists and shafts. “We did the work safely. We did it efficiently. There were so many things that came together to make this a success story.”

The Yates Shaft was built by Homestake Gold Mine in the late 1930s. Unlike its twin, the Ross Shaft, which was lined with steel beams, the Yates Shaft was constructed with timber due to the scarcity of steel leading up to the second World War.

A feat of engineering, the 5,140-foot structure is comprised of 803 stacked support sets that divide the shaft into three main compartments: The North and South cages, which transport people and supplies between levels; the North and South skips, which hauled ore from underground; and the Utility Compartment, which houses air, water, communication and power lines, as well as legacy piping.

Today, the Yates Shaft is SURF’s primary access to the underground. The shaft conveys everything science needs to operate and provides access to science experiments and underground infrastructure.

“Most mining shafts have a lifespan of about 50 years; it is because of the workmanship and ongoing maintenance that we are operational today,” said Syd DeVries, the senior principal engineer for building and site infrastructure for Fermilab’s Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility.

To ensure the longevity of the 81-year-old shaft, leadership developed a methodical construction approach called “top-down maintenance” in 2013. Top-down maintenance involves inspecting and grading every component of every set and making necessary repairs.

During a routine, weekly inspection on June 28, 2021, a member of the Yates Shaft crew noticed something amiss in the Utility Compartment — a piece of lacing, or protective timber, had come out of place.

The crew removed the lacing to view inside the Pipe Compartment, a walled-off section within the Utility Compartment. From that vantage point, they saw that structural damage had occurred within the Pipe Compartment.

“We found that a wall plate had been broken and that other components of the Pipe Compartment needed our attention as well,” Straub said.

The crew issued a stop work order and stabilized the area. After comprehensive inspection, several concerns were discovered in the Pipe Compartment between the 1700 Level and the 2600 Level. The team shifted their focus from top-down maintenance in the Cage and Skip compartments to a concentrated stabilization effort in the Pipe Compartment.

With this stabilization work at the top of their to-do list, regular Yates Shaft operations were paused temporarily and underground access was diverted to the Ross Shaft.

“We shut down Yates Shaft operations to make sure we had dedicated time to make inspections and carry out repair work,” McElroy said.

The Yates Shaft crew worked alongside SURF’s engineering and safety teams to establish a plan, then got to work. It was completed on Dec. 16.

For more details on the work completed, visit sanfordlab.org and click the "News and Events" link.

