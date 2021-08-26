SURF dedicates new operations center named after Sen. Rounds

Last week, the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority dedicated the Rounds Operations Center to honor former governor and current U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds for his efforts to bring Sanford Underground Research Facility to Lead.

Friday's dedication was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a picnic luncheon for staff and guests.

Rounds, who was governor of South Dakota when efforts ramped up to secure the Homestake Gold Mine as a future underground research laboratory, thanked the SDSTA for the recognition and pointed to the partnerships that made the creation of SURF possible.

“The joy of discovery is not something we get when we do things alone. You get it when you do things with other people,” Rounds said Friday. “This undertaking brought together the scientific community, political community, engineering community and technological community. In the end, it took people who want to get things done, setting their differences aside and working together.”

Casey Peterson, chairperson of the SDSTA board of directors, said it was a daunting task to obtain the property and turn a mile-deep wet hole into a world-class science facility.