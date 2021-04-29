SURF education program receives $25,000 grant

This summer, 55 educators will come together at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead to enhance STEM education in the state of South Dakota, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

“We will be doing science learning together, all across the state, helping teachers build their confidence and create great science learning experiences in their classrooms,” said Nicol Reiner, director of the Education and Outreach (E&O) team at Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF).

Reiner said the E&O team’s week-long professional development program for K-12 educators is in partnership with Black Hills State University. For Reiner’s team, this year focuses on removing barriers that may hinder educators from participating in professional development.

E&O’s program is free to attend, but attendees often incur out-of-pocket expenses, such as transportation, lodging and child care. And some educators have personal responsibilities that hinder them from traveling across the state to attend the program at BHSU. But this year, with the support of key partners, the E&O team is dismantling those barriers.

In 2021, the E&O team received a $25,000 grant from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to provide stipends and materials for every educator in attendance.