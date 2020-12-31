SURF funds provide school supplies, activities

This December, Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (SURF) global community raised funds to provide basic school supplies and STEM learning activities to local students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Two weeks ago, 245 holiday STEM backpacks were delivered to Isna Wica Owayawa (Loneman School) in Oglala.
At Loneman School, students have been learning virtually for nine months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. SURF’s Education and Outreach team has worked with Loneman School educators to provide monthly enrichment programs, engaging students in science, technology, engineering and math. Although federal funds have supplied students with tablets and Wi-Fi for remote learning, the E&O team was told that students likely would not have access to materials needed to take part in science activities from their homes.
Members of the E&O team, including Peggy Norris, deputy director for E&O at SURF, have been working with educators at Loneman School since this summer. Norris described the difficultly of planning engaging science activities when students have limited resources, and some might not even have pencils and paper.
To bridge this gap, she decided to try to gift each student at the school with basic school supplies and STEM-based learning activities this holiday season. Norris said her community of friends and co-workers immediately supported the idea.
Norris worked with Staci Miller, director of the SURF Foundation, to create a fundraising campaign during the Foundation’s Giving Tuesday Campaign in early December. Matching funds were pledged by the SDSTA Board of Directors, the SURF Foundation Board of Directors and Mike Headley, the executive director of SURF. SURF employees donated to the campaign. Many volunteered their time, helping Norris pack hundreds of backpacks.
“It’s our honor to partner with the tribal schools in the region to provide equitable access to STEM education opportunities for all students,” Headley said. “In this season of giving, the SURF family is proud to work with Loneman School to provide the students a few tools and supplies they may need for engaging in STEM learning.”
The campaign also received support from Norris’ family. Molly Brown, Norris’ daughter and executive vice president of energy production at GenPro Energy, promoted the campaign at her workplace, and GenPro Energy supplied transportation to deliver the backpacks to Loneman School. Peggy Norris’ brother, Peter Norris, owns a dental practice in Lake Jackson, Texas. When he heard about Norris’ campaign, he donated dental hygiene supplies to be included in the backpacks.
The international research community at SURF also participated. Two weeks into the campaign, with 52% of the goal raised, David Woodward, a researcher with the LUX-ZEPLIN collaboration, shared the campaign on the LZ collaboration’s online messaging platform. His short message describing the campaign pinged more than 200 computers around the world. Within 24 hours, the donations exceeded the campaign’s goal.
“Most members of the LZ collaboration have spent time in South Dakota while building the LZ detector, and we’ve begun to feel like part of the community. The mission of supporting STEM education in South Dakota really resonated with us. In the middle of the pandemic, this campaign gave us the opportunity to give back to this community,” Woodward said.
Evgeniia Bodnia, researcher with LZ and one of the campaign’s major donors, said, “I am very happy to hear that (this gift) made some difference! It always makes me feel good to share, especially when it comes to helping the kids.”
Through the local and global support of the SURF community, the Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign raised $6,605, exceeding its original goal of $5,000. Last week, the Loneman School’s meal delivery program delivered the backpacks to students.
Maridel Hallare, after-school program coordinator and math teacher at Loneman School, said the program the school worked with in the past to deliver toys to students during the holidays was disrupted by COVID-19.
“When Peggy called me and told me they were doing this, creating these gifts for the students, I was so excited, so happy for our students,” Hallare said.
Ongoing effort must go into creating sustainable and equitable STEM education opportunities for all students in South Dakota, Norris said.