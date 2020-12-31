SURF funds provide school supplies, activities

“Most members of the LZ collaboration have spent time in South Dakota while building the LZ detector, and we’ve begun to feel like part of the community. The mission of supporting STEM education in South Dakota really resonated with us. In the middle of the pandemic, this campaign gave us the opportunity to give back to this community,” Woodward said.

Evgeniia Bodnia, researcher with LZ and one of the campaign’s major donors, said, “I am very happy to hear that (this gift) made some difference! It always makes me feel good to share, especially when it comes to helping the kids.”

Through the local and global support of the SURF community, the Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign raised $6,605, exceeding its original goal of $5,000. Last week, the Loneman School’s meal delivery program delivered the backpacks to students.

Maridel Hallare, after-school program coordinator and math teacher at Loneman School, said the program the school worked with in the past to deliver toys to students during the holidays was disrupted by COVID-19.

“When Peggy called me and told me they were doing this, creating these gifts for the students, I was so excited, so happy for our students,” Hallare said.

Ongoing effort must go into creating sustainable and equitable STEM education opportunities for all students in South Dakota, Norris said.

