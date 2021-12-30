SURF research helps Yankton Middle School teacher

Nicole Mehlhaff grew up in the shadow of three volcanoes: Mount Rainier, Mount St. Helens and Mount Adams, all just over an hour’s drive from her hometown of Naches, Washington.

With a degree in Earth science and a fascination for natural landscapes, Mehlhaff describes her home in geologic terms.

“We lived in the subduction zone of the Cascade volcanoes,” Mehlhaff said. “The landscape was defined by lava plateaus and the ancient floods from the glacial Lake Missoula.”

In college, Mehlhaff studied the natural forces and geologic mechanisms that gave rise to the imposing Cascade Range and its towering volcanoes. She also studied education, learning to convey these Earth-molding concepts to young and curious minds.

Mehlhaff started her teaching career in Oregon and, during the summers, headed back to the mountains to work at Mt. Rainier National Park. There, she wrote curriculum, translating the beauty of the park into classroom lessons about tectonic plates, plant life and cloud formations.

When Mehlhaff moved to the Midwest in 2010, she found herself with few mountains to climb — but with plenty of geology to explore.

“Where I live in Yankton, South Dakota, we are on the edge of ancient glacial sheets,” Mehlhaff said. “When the ice ages ended and the ice melted, it left behind the end moraines [debris deposits] we see today.”

Mehlhaff used her own experiences of volcanoes and river systems to bring Earth science topics to life in her classrooms — first in Oregon, then in Nebraska and South Dakota. She encouraged her students to look at the natural world around them and investigate which forces and mechanisms might have caused the features or phenomena they saw. Mehlhaff continued writing curriculum and even helped develop professional development programming for other educators.

Today, Mehlhaff teaches physical science at Yankton Middle School. Her sixth-grade students spend their school year studying the structure of an atom, the forces that push and pull within the universe, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

To help her students connect with the material, Mehlhaff turned to research that was happening in her students’ home state of South Dakota. Specifically, she turned to Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead where scientists are studying fundamental particles like neutrinos and dark matter.

SURF’s team of education specialists developed a curriculum unit to bring the search for dark matter into the classroom. And Mehlhaff was one of the first educators to test it in the classroom.

Through the curriculum unit, her students were introduced to the baffling observations in deep space that first convinced researchers that dark matter exists.

Mehlhaff dug deeper into SURF science. It was at a SURF professional development program for educators she first heard the pedagogical term “phenomena-based learning.”

To Mehlhaff, the approach was all-too familiar.

“Once I learned about the concept of ‘phenomena-based learning,’ I thought — Oh, I do that all the time,” Mehlhaff said. “And with the SURF professional development, I’m learning to pick phenomena that are truly meaningful to my students and meaningful for the concept I’m teaching.”

