SURF seeks artist applications for 2022 residency

Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead is seeking applications for its 2022 Artist-in-Residence program. Each year, the SURF AiR program invites a selected artist to create work inspired by the underground research facility and the world-leading experiments it hosts.

“Our SURF AiR program continues to play a big role in helping us communicate the unique aspects of SURF’s science and our facility,” said Mike Headley, executive director of SURF. “We’re looking forward to another year in our growing AiR program to engage with an additional artist and discover new ways to share SURF’s fascinating story.”

SURF’s location, legacy and research make it an ideal place for creative work, a news release said. SURF is the deepest underground laboratory in the United States, reaching a mile below the surface. It houses experiments in physics, biology, geology and engineering.

The SURF AiR program leverages the unique characteristics of SURF and the science experiments it hosts to create awareness and encourage interdisciplinary work, a news release said.