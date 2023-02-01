SURF seeks funding for expansion

South Dakota's high-tech science research hub needs more room to explore the dark side of the universe, and it wants the state to help it realize that goal.

The Sanford Underground Research Facility, which conducts experiments on dark matter, neutrino physics, biology, geology and engineering in Lead, is trying to secure $13 million in emergency funding from South Dakota lawmakers to increase the facility's size and capabilities.

That funding would come from Senate Bill 35, which has left committee and will face public hearings in the coming months.

SURF is the deepest underground research facility in the country at almost a mile below the Black Hills. The group has proposed a two-phase project to excavate two large caverns that would secure future scientific experiments worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Operated by the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, SURF has run out of space to take on new experiments, according to SDSTA executive and laboratory director Mike Headley.

"Experiment groups have chosen to go to other countries because they already had available space. We didn't build this place to be second in the world. We want to be a leader and for us to do that we've got to build out more space," Headley said.

The first part of the two-phase project will provide infrastructure for ventilation and rock removal for the second part, which will add two caverns to the facility.

The two caverns, worth $500 million each, will cost at least $100 million to excavate. The primary donor for this phase is Denny Sanford. The exact amount for the donation has not been decided, Headley said.

Since its conception, SURF has received commendatory feedback from the science community. Operating in the old Homestake Mine, conditions are uniquely favorable for the types of research being done deep underground near Lead, according to Headley.

"The area is incredibly competent which allows us to develop large caverns and do it in a way that is stable and won't move over time. This provides a very safe environment for the science to be done."

These unique geological conditions make the Black Hills a potential world leader in underground research. If completed, the project would have immense educational and economic impacts on the area.

"Local contractors will be involved in developing the space, outfitting it with power, internet, HVAC, and all types of systems. Plus, experiment groups will be utilizing local contractors and technical support to install particle detectors," says Headley. "As for future impacts, pinpointing exactly what businesses will form is hard to say, but there will be local involvement from local business in future experiments I can say for sure."

SURF education outreach reaches 20,000 kids annually. According to Headley, that number will increase dramatically.

"We're working on a science institute that is separate from the cavern build. We'll be working to grow our education program beyond the borders of South Dakota. We want to work with even more kids, but we also want to develop something that is more of a national and international presence."

Much still needs to be done before the potential expansion, though. With the help of Thyssen Mining Company, SDSTA is halfway done excavating three caverns for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

DUNE's mission is to better understand neutrinos, which scientists believe hold answers to the creation of the universe, dark matter, black holes, the death of stars, and more.

Neutrinos are one of the most abundant and least understood particles. With no charge and relatively no mass, they pass directly through matter. Part of the DUNE project is the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility which detected a beam of neutrinos 800 miles away from Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois.

After excavating DUNE and building the first two detectors, the first phase of the expansion would begin. Since Thyssen Mining, Inc. is already on the premises, proceeding directly to the expansion would save $15 million in mobilization cost, Headley said.

Mobilization is expensive because it involves a cumbersome process of taking mining machinery apart, lowering the parts thousands of feet below the surface, then reassembling the machinery underground.

If Senate Bill 35 is passed and all goes according to plan, phase one construction would begin 2027-28, Headley said. The bill was referred to the Joint Committee on Appropriations in January and will be heard in a public hearing which has not been scheduled.

“The State of South Dakota has invested $66 million dollars in SURF over the past 15 years,” Headley said. “That investment has multiplied 14 times, generating $920 million in federal and private funds."