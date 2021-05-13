SURF study highlights economic impacts in South Dakota

The SDSTA currently employs nearly 200 people. Through the construction of LBNF, Fermilab employs, on average, 160 people in the region to date. Each dollar spent by the SDSTA, employees, contractors and researchers supports additional business activity, jobs and payroll across the state, leading to even larger economic benefits.

“The SDSTA is proud to play a major role in advancing South Dakota’s economy. This study demonstrates that the state’s investments in SURF are paying off,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the SDSTA and Lab Director of SURF. “In addition to the economic impacts, the science being performed at SURF is truly world-leading and is putting South Dakota on the map with the international science community. We’re also leveraging this research to educate learners of all ages about our work including learning opportunities for science teachers and our kids.”

In 2020, the city of Lead saw nearly $1.4 million in sales taxes in 2020. That exceeded sales tax revenues from 2019 by $400,000. Both years were significant milestones for the city, which has seen a steady increase in sales tax revenues over the past several years. City Manager Mike Stahl attributed much of the spike in revenue to the construction taking place at Sanford Lab.