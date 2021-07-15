SURF to build Sacred Circle Garden to honor Indigenous cultures

“The garden offers all people the opportunity to learn about the diverse traditions and culture of the Lakota and to enjoy the space in their own way,” Peterson continued. “As an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, I am so proud that we are creating this space, and I am hopeful that all peoples will come to this space with an open mind and a desire to learn about and understand our human connections.”

To make the garden a reality, the SURF Foundation recently began a fundraising campaign. As of June, the foundation has raised more than half the funds needed to build the garden.

Construction on the project is slated to begin this summer and be completed by the fall of 2023.

“From the start, the SDSTA has worked hard to treat this land with respect. We’ve partnered with the American Indian tribes on several initiatives, including K-12 STEM education for our children,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the SDSTA and lab director of SURF. “The Sacred Circle Garden represents an expansion of our work with the tribes and with our community to create a space where everyone who comes to SURF can learn about this sacred land and its culture and understand that we are all connected in so many ways.”