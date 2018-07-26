SPEARFISH | After training and competing for five months, 11 Black Hills Gold swimmers will have the opportunity to demonstrate their aquatic skills at the South Dakota Long Course meet set for the Roosevelt Outdoor Pool in Rapid City Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
State qualifiers for the Gold include Carter Thorman, Conrad Thorman, Justin Fossum, Peyton VanDeest, Rylan VanDeest, Owen Fauske, Ethan VanTassel, Lainey Hall, Tristin Hendricks, Tarynn Ball and Kiana Stahlecker.
Carter Thorman, a 2018 graduate of Spearfish High School, has competed in 12 state meets. "My dad and uncle swam when they were younger," said Thorman. "I like the physicality and the impact it has on you mentally."
Thorman is entered in the boys 17-18 200, 400 and 1,500-meter freestyle, 100 and 200 back, 200 fly and 400 individual medley.
"I don't know if I have a favorite event. It varies from year-to-year," said Thorman, who will major in accounting and pre-seminary at Concordia College in Nebraska.
Lainey Hall is entering her fifth season at State. "I like swimming because it is an individual sport, but still a team sport," said Hall. "The 800 and 1,500 breast stoke are my favorite events."
Hall is slated to compete in the girls 15-16 100 and 200 breast stroke, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle.
Conrad Thorman will participate in the boys 15-16 400 and 800 freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medley, 100 and 200 back and 200 fly.
Ball qualified in the girls 13-14 50, 100, 400 and 800 freestyle, 100 and 200 back and 400 individual medley.
Hendricks competes in the girls 13-14 100 and 200 freestyle, 100 and 200 back, 100 fly, 100 and 200 breast.
Stahlecker is an entrant in the girls 11-12 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 fly and 100 fly and 50 breast.
Fossum swims in the boys 13-14 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle, 100 and 200 fly and 200 individual medley.
Peyton VanDeest, Rylan VanDeest and Fauske will compete in two events each. Peyton is entered in the boys nine-10 50 and 100 fly. Rylan competes in the boys eight and under 50 and 100 back. Fauske will swim in the boys 11-12 50 and 100 breast stroke.
"All of the swimmers, except Rylan, Peyton and Ethan, have competed at previous state meets," said Gold coach Brenda Hendricks.
"Swimming is a tough sport. It's exhausting. Sometimes it's hard to practice for two hours per day. They're tough kids," Hendricks said.
Several of the Gold team members must balance swimming and work. "Most of the older kids have part-time jobs," said Hendricks.
Three Gold swimmers participated in the State B meet in Sioux Falls last weekend.
Peyton VanDeest finished first in the boys 100 free and added fourth place in the 50 breast stroke.
Anna Eisenbarth, girls nine-10, captured sixth in the 100 breast, seventh in the 50 breast, 19th in the 50 fly and 50 back and 24th in the 50 free.
Ethan VanTassel recorded six personal best times in the seven events he participated in as part of the boys 13-14 division. VanTassel claimed fourth place in the 400 and 800 free, 100 and 200 back, eighth in the 200 free, 11th in the 100 free, and 12th in the 50 free.
"This is my first time competing at state A," said VanTassel." The B meet went pretty good. My favorite event is the 800 free. I cut two minutes off my previous best time."
VanTassel transferred from the Lead-Deadwood 76ers. "I started swimming when I was eleven years old. Mike Olson, my skiing director at Terry Peak, talked me into swimming with the 76ers.
"Swimming is a tough sport for tough people," VanTassel said
VanTassel offered some advice for swimmers. "Don't ever give up," he said.
"It's wonderful to have the state meet close by," said Hendricks. "It's nice to have a 45-minute drive, instead of a five-hour drive."
The State meet in Rapid City is a cooperative effort of local four teams — Black Hills Gold, Lead-Deadwood 76ers, Rapid City Racers and Rapid City GREAT.