STURGIS | Drivers were going to have to slow down anyway with the influx of bikers and other visitors for the 78th Sturgis motorcycle rally.
So temporary traffic control measures are being implemented to deal with the increased traffic volume.
According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, speed limits will be reduced along Interstate 90 and other Northern Hills highways, with additional seasonal and temporary traffic signals activated and installed for the duration of this year’s rally which runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 12.
Many of the measures were first implemented for the milestone 75th rally in 2015, when a record 739,000 visitors clogged Black Hills roads.
Rally attendance has slipped well below that record level since 2015, but the measures will continue in place to keep motorcycle and vehicle traffic moving this year.
“The quick answer is there won’t be many changes from last year,” said Tom Horan of Rapid City, operations engineer for the SD DOT.
Temporary speed limit changes and additional traffic control measures will start on Aug. 2.
Speed limits on Interstate 90 will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from just west of Exit 55 in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 on the west end of Sturgis.
The posted 75 mph limit will resume from Exit 30 to the South Dakota-Wyoming border.
Additionally, the speed limit on South Dakota Highway 34 will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis to 3.8 miles east of Sturgis, just east of the Buffalo Chip Campground.
And on S.D. Highway 79, the limit will be cut from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 east ot Sturgis to a point nearly two miles north, past the entrance for the Iron Horse Campground.
Also helping to meter traffic will be seven temporary trailered stoplights to be set up at seven intersections in and around Sturgis and throughout the Northern Black Hills
In Sturgis, the temporary signals will be set up at the intersection of Lazelle Street (Highway 34) and 11th Street in west Sturgis; Highway 34 and the entrance to the VA Hospital complex at Fort Meade; the intersection of Highways 34 and 79; and the intersection of Highway 34 and Fort Meade Way.
"With the shift changes at Fort Meade, they like to have the signals there for their staff,” Horan said
Other trailered stoplights will be set up at the intersection of U.S. Highways 16 and 385, commonly known as Three Forks; U.S. Highway 385 and S.D. Highway 44 west of Rapid City; and at the intersection of U.S. Highways 14A and 85 in Deadwood.
Seasonal stoplights are being reactivated at five locations, with timing to be monitored and modified as needed for traffic conditions.
“We have infrastructure in place,” Horan said. “We just have to turn it on.”
Those locations include the eastbound and westbound on-ramps at I-90 Exit 32; the intersection of Lazelle Street and Nellie Street in Sturgis: Highway 34 and Glencoe Drive east of Sturgis; and the eastbound on-ramp at I-90 Exit 55 (Deadwood Ave.) in Rapid City.
A pair of Interstate 90 projects will wrap up first phases in time to take a hiatus for the rally, Horan said.
Reconstruction of approximately half of a four-mile stretch of the eastbound lane between Tilford and Piedmont will be completed this week, with the remaining stretch to be rebuilt after the rally.
Current work on the eastbound I-90 overpasses at Haines Avenue and Maple Avenue in Rapid City will also be complete and open for the rally, Horan said.
Horan said a stop-advisory system will be in place on Highway 16A from the Keystone Wye to Keystone.
“It just senses down at the bottom of the hill if the traffic has come to a stop or a near-stop and transmits a signal up the hill to message panels to provide a warning to people that traffic is slow or stopped ahead,” Horan said.
Other key intersections will be monitored by DOT personnel to make sure traffic is flowing smoothly. The DOT and Highway Patrol will also coordinate opening intersections for organized motorcycle tours during the rally.
“We might put people at those signals and just give them the green light when those tours are coming through and that helps out law enforcement,” Horan said.