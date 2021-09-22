'The Hive' swarms Spearfish roundabout

“The initial call was, perhaps to do the mascot, the Yellow Jacket,” Lamphere said. “But this I think has a more universal appeal to it and certainly represents the Yellow Jackets.”

Lamphere said “The Hive” was designed to be an abstract representation of an actual yellow jacket hive, while remaining a vibrant piece of accessible art for the community at large, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

“I did study hives and understood the overlapping planes and the sort of linear texture that they have, so all of that is reflected in this piece,” he said. “I like to use contemporary materials and design, and “The Hive” provided a lot of opportunities to make an abstract form that had meaning to it.”

Initial meetings and design of the sculpture began a year and a half ago. Lamphere employs one other full-time assistant, and contracts with other local artists as needed for his large-scale projects. All together, he said, five artists worked on the piece; construction took around eight months.

“I have a real excellent wielder that I work with full-time, Andy Roltgen, and I sure don’t mind him getting a lot of credit because those things would be difficult to do without his level of expertise,” he said.