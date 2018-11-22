DEADWOOD | The 4th Circuit DUI Court will celebrate its fourth graduation class on Dec. 6, when three participants will mark their completion of the intensive monitoring and treatment program.
The Honorable Eric Strawn, former 4th Circuit DUI Court Judge, will deliver the keynote address. Judge Strawn was instrumental in formation of the 4th Circuit DUI Court program, and was its Judge from its inception in October 2015 to June of this year.
The 4th Circuit DUI Court is the second specialty court in the 4th Judicial Circuit. The DUI Court Program is a judicially supervised alternative program to incarceration for driving under the influence offenses.
The DUI Court is a collaborative community effort aimed at increasing public safety, holding offenders accountable, and decreasing recidivism. The DUI court is designed to rehabilitate high risk, high-need repeat DUI offenders.
Since its inception, 34 participants have entered the program after screening by the State’s Attorney’s Office and the DUI Team. Counting this graduation; 14 participants will have graduated.
The public is invited to the 4th Circuit DUI Court graduation ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Deadwood Courthouse (3rd floor), located at 90 Sherman St., Deadwood, to help celebrate and recognize the accomplishment of these graduates.
The ceremony is open to the public, media, and cameras. A reception will be held, immediately following the ceremony at the Lawrence County Annex Building (next to the courthouse).