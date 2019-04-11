April 15, 1909
We have 20,000 acres of the most fertile farm land under and in close proximity to the Irrigation Project that we are selling at the very lowest prices. We would like to interest you in this great opportunity. Write Hugo Behrens Local Manager, US Commissioner and Fire Insurance. Cade & Overpeck Land and Abstract Co, Belle Fourche and Vale for legals. Do it now.
On Wednesday evening March 31 at the parlors of the Merchants Hotel occurred the marriage of Miss Dora Clarkson and Edward Anderson of Orman, SD. Rev. Perrin performed the lovely ceremony.
April 10, 1919
If you can sing you are invited to join the Community Chorus Tuesday evening April 27 at the Theatorium. Come to the Theatorium April 22 and hear “Jesus Lover of My Soul” sung to the tune of “Silver Threads Among the Gold”. There will be special music by a Ladies quartet and a solo by George Rogers. Admission is free.
The dance given by the ladies of the Willow Creek Community Club at the opening of the club’s new hall, Saturday evening was an all-round success. A large crowd went out from town and all report a good time. Over $200 was cleared and this will go toward further construction cost of the hall.
April 11, 1929
The Whitewood City Council has awarded a contract to Hiram Davidson for the erection of seven new cabins to place in the Bear Butte Tourist Park. Natural gas is expected to be a feature of the cabins this year. The cabin accommodations last year were said to be inadequate for the crowds.
Mr. & Mrs. Ben Conger of the Stoneville-Fairpoint vicinity are the proud parents of a 9-lb. baby boy last week. Mr. Conger had the bad fortune to have his truck catch fire with a load of barrels of gasoline and nothing is left except the scrap iron.
April 13, 1939
The Newell Golf Course was the victim of vandals at the unsupervised public facility. Brush rip-rap along the shore of the golf club lake for protection was used by skaters for bonfires. Also, the barb wire fence was cut with impunity and the skaters appropriated some golf equipment and a golf club sign was destroyed and benches uprooted. Ice haulers took the wire fence and left it down until harvest is finished. At this rate skating and ice hauling will come to an end on these grounds.
The State Highway Commission announced bids will be let on April 28 for the installation of three sets of automatic flashing Railroad crossings in Butte County. The stop signs will be erected on both sides of the C&NW rail track at Belle Fourche west of depot on SD Highway 85, SD 79 at Highway US 212 a mile south of Newell, and at Highway 212 1 mile east of Nisland at the intersection where three Newell men were struck resulting in the death of Alvin Hurlbut.
April 14, 1949
Butte County is still $200 short of meeting its quota in the 1949 Red Cross Roll Call, it was revealed here this week by Govert Van der Boom, Newell Chairman. There is still time for those who have not made a donation to mail in such to him, in order that the county may not miss its goal.
SD Highway may come through the spring breakup period in about average condition. State Highway Engineer H.C. Remfer said this week. Engineers have reported less damage to roads this year than expected, however the danger period is not over and load restrictions may be kept in force until April 30 as required by law.
April 9, 1959
The new Newell Volunteer Fire Department truck arrived here Saturday as Fire Chief Don Hafner and Foreman Dale Anderson arrived from North Branch, Minn. where the truck had been equipped with a 600-gallon tank and large pump by the General Safety Corp. The new fire truck is one of the most modern in this area. Monetary donations are still being accepted.
Improvements at the Municipal Airport at Newell are recommended in the new National Airport Plan. Recommended steps in development of the airport are securing striations and grade, drain and marking of landing strips. Where four active aircraft were based at the airport in 1965, the report predicts seven by 1967. According to Senator Francis Case, this is one of 70 SD airports included in the National Airport Plan, a blueprint of airport modernization. The Federal Government offers financial help to communities making recommended improvements.
April 11, 1979
The FFA met April 2 in the Ag room for its monthly meeting. The FFA was granted $700 in State funds from the Building Our SD Communities. The FFAers plan to plant trees and shrubs around the new school. A committee consists of Jeff Brunner, Joe Burke, Rob Meyer, Kim Mickelson, Randy Russell and Alan Shaykett. Members Greg Silvernagle and Nancy Simmons have been appointed to find prices of trees and shrubs and report back.
The LCW of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Zeona gathered at the home of Mrs. John Marty last Wednesday to cut, piece and tie five quilts for mission work. Mrs. Marty hosted a dinner for all.