March 19, 1909
Meade County Sheriff Stewart lost a valuable horse on the other side of the Belle Fourche River Friday. The animal was all right when hitched up, but just naturally laid down and died without any apparent reason.
Arrangements are being made by the Modern Woodmen organization at Vale to put a piano in their new Lodge Hall.
March 20, 1919
Contractor L.K. Dennis and his crew have started erection of the two government houses in the Blocks south of the Park. Numerous other houses are in prospect for Newell this spring.
Miss Larson became quite ill while teaching her school Wednesday. McKinley Bennett is teaching in her place till she is again able to resume her duties at the Empire School.
March 21, 1929
The north approach to the Gammons Bridge was washed out last week. The damage was caused by high water and an ice jam. Chas Wilson and Frank Olds put in a foot bridge on Tuesday. Several families on the north side of the river have been cut off from civilization for several days on account of the bridge damage and roads blocked by snow drifts. Monday the snow plow opened the road.
O.W. “Butch” Brennaman is back at the old stand in Newell, having purchased an interest in the garage & repair shop from the Gardner brothers, Fred and Ernest. With Fred, Ernest and Butch on the job, this combination should prove to be a successful one; all these boys are experts in auto repair work.
March 23, 1939
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) has approved a supplemental grant of $49,500 to continue development of wild life conservation projects in western South Dakota. Projects which will benefit to carry out the work are Bear Butte Lake, Meade County and Orman Dam in Butte County. The purpose of the projects primarily is to develop areas for the propagation of wild fowl. The project would be carried out under direction of the Bureau of Biographical Survey.
Because the prevalence of scarlet fever in this community, Dr. Clark has secured serum for immunizing those who want to avoid this disease. Also, the Newell Hospital is prepared to vaccinate against Rocky Mountain spotted fever (tick fever) and the common cold.
March 24, 1949
After more than 35 years as a cream buyer in Newell representing two firms, O.J. Soma announced this week that he planned to turn over his present agency for the La Belle Creamery to a successor April 1. Soma has been buying cream in Newell since January 1914, representing the Fairmont Co for 26 years until 1941 when he became associated with La Belle. He has sold his processing equipment and business to this company. The new buyer is Mr. & Mrs. Warren Webb, former Newell couple.
General S.D. Sturgis Jr., grandson of the Brigadier General S.D. Sturgis for whom the town of Sturgis was named, is to make the Memorial Day address at the Ft. Meade National Cemetery May 30. The Sturgis Chamber of Commerce extended the invitation via Senator Francis Case.
March 19, 1959
The Newell Community might furnish the land for one of the northwestern Titan Missile launching sites to be established out of Ellsworth Air Force Base, according to action taken at the regular meeting of the Community Club at the Cove Tuesday noon. The club voted to send a telegram to Senator Francis Case advising interest in locating one of the launching sites near Newell and helping to acquire land for such site and response to Representative E.Y. Berry if a bill would liberalize financing of housing in our small community.
The Newell Post Office will begin moving Thursday to its new quarters in the recently completed Brodsky building along Main Street, it was announced by R.F. Peterson, US Post Office Department traveling postal technician. Installation of new boxes, service counter and other equipment will take place after the dismantling or removal of equipment from the present postal quarters in the Hafner building. Contractor on the new building was Everett Barber assisted by Allen Klein and Earl Jones, all of Newell.
March 21, 1979
Fifth-grade students of Vale and Newell learned about Post Offices this week. The Vale students toured the Vale Post Office where Postmistress Shirley Baldwin described her work for the students. Mrs. Gwen Vallery is their teacher. The Newell students met at the Newell Library where Cherie Miller, St. Onge Postmistress, Harold McDonald of Rapid City and Newell Postmaster A.E. Post explained the mail system and stamp collecting. Librarian Jo Reid entered into the discussion.
Members of the Nisland American Legion Auxiliary met Thursday morning at the home of Ione Shevling to process rug rags, which will be taken to the VA Center at Hot Springs. Residents there will weave the rag strips into rugs. Used nylons and bread wrappers also are being collected for use in the craft shop at Hot Springs. Unit members helping were: Jessie Mickelson, Anna Dell, Maggie Heidrich, Karrol Herman, Olive Quenzer and Ione Shevling.