THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

March 17, 1910
Notice is hereby given that bids will be received at the office of the County Auditor of Butte County, South Dakota up to 12 noon, April 6, 1910 for services of County Physician for the ensuing year and for the burial of all county charges for the ensuing year. Duly submitted by D.C. Bare, County Auditor.
Damaged ensilage is almost sure death to horses; it is not the custom to feed ensilage to horses. But if it is sound and sweet it will do no harm. Ensilage that is slightly damaged generally is eaten by cattle with no harm although it should not be given them. Rotten ensilage should be kept out of the way of all animals and if horses are allowed to eat it there is almost certain death to follow. When ensilage is soft and slushy and looks and smells “dead” it ought to be put out of sight and reach of both cattle and horses.
Harry Vrooman and Charlie Thompson of Whitewood and Earl Dennis of Vale were out Wednesday in the Newell area looking for ducks. A number of hunters from Belle Fourche and the Hills have camped at the lake this week. Ducks have been scarce but the Nimrods have bagged several geese.
March 11, 1920
Just about the time that the epidemics of scarlet fever, small pox and influenza began to die out a new epidemic is opening up. One of Eli Long’s children has just recovered from the influenza and is just learning to walk again for the second time.
Users of Private Lock Boxes in a bank vault will be interested in learning that the Livestock Exchange Bank has ordered the most modern Electrical Burglar Alarm Vault Equipment in the market today. Any good vault so equipped is not only fire but burglar proof, which is important to the owners of Liberty Bonds and other valuable papers.
March 13, 1930
In compliance with an order of the Deadwood City Council, the Grimshaw Flats near the Lee Street Apartments will be vacated by tenants and torn down. The house is in such a state of filth and neglect that it is a menace to public health and orders have been given for its removal.
Harold Townsend, Deadwood, was arrested Monday afternoon by Federal and County Officers following a liquor raid on the apartments on the second floor of the Bodega Building on Main Street, during which 19 pints of moonshine liquor were alleged to have been uncovered.
The New York Store announced this week of the opening on March 15, of a branch store in Belle Fourche in a newly remodeled building adjoining the Tri-State Round-up Headquarters. Abe Blumenthal, who has been associated with his brother Sol in the operation of the New York Store in Deadwood, will move his family to Belle Fourche and will manage the new branch. A cordial invitation is extended the public to attend the opening.
March 14, 1940
The State Game & Fish Commission today ordered the opening of the fishing season in 5 Black Hills lakes delayed from April 1st to May 1st and closed spawning beds in Hurley Lake, Potter County to fishermen until June 14. Lakes closed until May 1st is Pennington County Mitchell Lake; Custer County Bismarck Lake; Lawrence County Reasaw Lake, Roubaix Lake and Iron Creek, trout fishing in streams opens April 1st as usual.
This mystery of what goes on down in a gold mine is convincingly cleared up in the new film “South Dakota Saga”, which is being displayed in many theaters in the state. It is a talking picture that shows the development of the gold mining industry from the time the first ore was discovered near Custer, up to the present day. The “actors” are employees of the Homestake Mining Company, where they are shown going about their duties above and below ground, going through many interesting engineering processes until at last it finally comes forth into a precious bar of yellow metal ready for the US Mint.
March 16, 1950
Boyd Leedom, Rapid City Attorney and State Senator, has entered the race for South Dakota Republican gubernatorial nomination. He is the 5th representative to seek the nomination. Previously announced GOP candidates for Governor in the June primary election are: Joe Foss, Sioux Falls, operator of a flying service and WWII hero; Sigurd Anderson, Webster, Current Attorney General; Charles Dalthorp, Aberdeen, current State Finance Director and Irvin Erickson, Vermillion, former assistant attorney general.
Ernest Bottala, well known local resident, left Sunday on what will be an extended trip to Finland and his first visit there in 44 years, since coming to America. Mr. Bottala will sail on the Gripshalin, which leaves New York City March 17 and will dock at Gotherenburg, Sweden. He will go on from there to visit a brother and other relatives in Kannus Alafiirre Waasen Laani, Finland, until November 21, when he plans to start his return trip to the US.
March 17, 1960
Duane Friez, Lemmon has been named to the staff of the First National Bank of the Black Hills, Newell Office, it was announced this week. Mr. Friez will work principally with the insurance department of the bank here, the First National Insurance Agency, taking over much of the work formerly handled by Art Jones. Mr. Friez, a native of Lemmon, graduated from Lemmon High School and attended 2 years at SDSU, Brookings. He has rented the former Wilbur Maki house and recently moved his family there.
Newell Odd Fellow Lodge will sponsor an Old Time Fiddlers Contest at the Newell City Hall on Saturday, April 23; it was announced at the regular business meeting of the lodge at the IOOF hall here Monday evening. R.D. Long was named general chairman for the event, which may also include a talent contest and dance, he advises.