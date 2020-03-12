THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

March 17, 1910

Notice is hereby given that bids will be received at the office of the County Auditor of Butte County, South Dakota up to 12 noon, April 6, 1910 for services of County Physician for the ensuing year and for the burial of all county charges for the ensuing year. Duly submitted by D.C. Bare, County Auditor.

Damaged ensilage is almost sure death to horses; it is not the custom to feed ensilage to horses. But if it is sound and sweet it will do no harm. Ensilage that is slightly damaged generally is eaten by cattle with no harm although it should not be given them. Rotten ensilage should be kept out of the way of all animals and if horses are allowed to eat it there is almost certain death to follow. When ensilage is soft and slushy and looks and smells “dead” it ought to be put out of sight and reach of both cattle and horses.

Harry Vrooman and Charlie Thompson of Whitewood and Earl Dennis of Vale were out Wednesday in the Newell area looking for ducks. A number of hunters from Belle Fourche and the Hills have camped at the lake this week. Ducks have been scarce but the Nimrods have bagged several geese.

March 11, 1920